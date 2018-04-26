April 26, 2018

Eagles trade out of the first round, acquire extra draft pick in 2019

By Jimmy Kempski
042618_Goodell-Draft_usat Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

If you're an "immediate gratification" kind of fan, you're undoubtedly unhappy that the Philadelphia Eagles did not make a pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Instead, as expected, they traded out of the first round with the Baltimore Ravens, acquiring an extra draft pick in 2019.

The details of the trade:

Eagles get Ravens get 
 Ravens 2nd round pick (52nd overall)Eagles 1st round pick (32nd overall), used to select QB Lamar Jackson 
 Ravens 2nd round pick in 2019 Eagles 4th round pick (132nd overall)
 Ravens 4th round pick (125th overall) 


Adding an extra second round pick next year will give the Eagles nine picks currently in the 2019 NFL Draft.

MORE: Eagles 2018 NFL Draft board | Eagles 2018 draft picks | Full NFL Draft coverage

Jimmy Kempski
