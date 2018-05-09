Drink, play video games during Game Night at Franklin Institute

This summer, the Franklin Institute is letting the 21-plus crowd into its new temporary exhibit "Game Masters" after-hours.

Adults will have access to the more than 100 playable video games in the exhibit and can enjoy drinks from cash bars during monthly Game Nights.

The first will take place Tuesday, June 5, and tickets are currently available.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., attendees will get to explore the exhibit, which celebrates five decades of innovative video game design. After, there will be a screening of the classic 1983 gaming film "War Games."

At the next Game Night, on July 3, the 1982 hit "Tron" will be screened.

The final one will take place on a date TBD in August. Instead of a movie, there will be a speaker to close out the series.

Tuesday, June 5

5:30-10:30 p.m. | $20 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 448-1200