Flyers offering ticket deal for Thursday night's hockey game

In honor of the Eagles's Super Bowl parade, the Philadelphia Flyers are offering a deal on tickets to Thursday evening's hockey game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans can get two tickets to the 7 p.m. Canadiens versus Flyers matchup for $52 – a nod to Eagles winning in the 52nd Super Bowl. Tickets can be purchased here.

For fans traveling to the game, the South Philadelphia Sports Complex parking lots will open at 4:30 p.m.

"The City of Philadelphia anticipates that the Broad Street exits on I-95 and I-76 will reopen by 4 p.m. Flyers fans are encouraged to follow @NHLFlyers on Twitter for updates," according to a press release from the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.

The Eagles' Super Bowl parade will run approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details on the parade can be found here.



