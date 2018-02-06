Restaurants and bars to offer food & drink specials for Eagles' Super Bowl parade

The Eagles have won their first Super Bowl and the city is ready to celebrate with a parade on Thursday, Feb. 8.

If you're one of the fans planning to attend, you might be wondering where you can grab food and drink before, during or after the festivities. The parade will take place approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Don't forget to nab your free Bud Light, but there also are many more freebies and specials to take advantage of on parade day.

If you venture off the parade route, you won't go hungry or thirsty with our go-to guide.

Shake Shack will give away free custard during Eagles parade. The flavor will be "Swoop’s Scoop," which features green vanilla frozen custard blended with pieces of frosted chocolate cake from Termini Brothers Bakery.

Stop by the University City or Center City locations to get your freebie.

2000 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 809-1742

or

3200 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(267) 338-3464



Yards Brewing Co. on Spring Garden Street will open at its normal time, 11:30 a.m., but is offering a freebie in honor of the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII.

All visitors will get one free Philly Pale Ale.

Yards founder Tom Kehoe stated, "We have waited so long that it just doesn't seem right that Philadelphians should be drinking a foreign owned, mass produced beer on such a proud day in our city's history. We are offering fans a Philly Pale on us this Thursday in the taproom so we all can enjoy our city's beer while we celebrate our championship. Go Birds!"



500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 525-0175

While Jim’s Steaks is closed for renovations, MilkBoy (located directly across the street) will serve up Jim’s classic cheesesteaks all day on Thursday and Friday.

The South Street restaurant, bar and music venue will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday for guests looking to chow down before the parade.



401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 925-6455



Pub & Kitchen will open at 9 a.m. and serve an Eagles-inspired brunch menu. Try the Hot as Foles chicken wings, the Bleeding Green bloody mary or the Broad Street egg sandwich.

1946 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 545-0350



This Fairmount restaurant, located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will open at 10:30 a.m. The menu will feature a few brunch specials like French toast and a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich.

2301 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 978-4545

This corner bar is also located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Owner Jeff Keel anticipates the largest crowds in the tavern's 20-year history on Thursday.

So, he'll be selling beer outside on the sidewalk, as well as the full fare of drinks and food inside the bar, which holds approximately 100 people.

2349 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 765-1616



To keep the party going, the Neapolitan pizzeria Porta in Center City will be selling $3 Bud Lights and $5 Jack Daniel's shots for the entire month of February.

1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 534-2135

The bar will open at 3 p.m., offering a spot to go after the parade ends. Tria Taproom offers 32-ounce Crowlers, making it easy to pick up beer to-go.

The single-use aluminum cans can be filled with any of Tria's 20 draft beer lines, including an Eagles-related brew from Highway Manor – a green-hued sour saison called The Underdog.

2005 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 557-8277



From 7-11 a.m., fans can enjoy $5 citywides, $5 mimosas and $5 "Eagle-ritas."

Plus, cafe guests will receive free drip coffee with any pastry purchase.

2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 867-8067



In honor of the Eagles win, The Twisted Tail in Headhouse Square will offer the Double Eagle for $5 all day. The modern-classic bourbon cocktail is made with Aperol, lemon and basil.



509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 558-2471



Guests can enjoy $4 Bud Light and Bud Light Lime, as well as a signature Eagles shot for $5. The signature Eagles Roll also will be available for $9 – in honor of Nick Foles.

211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 923-8088



The Rittenhouse restaurant will serve house-baked soft pretzels for $7 on parade day. All pretzels will be served "green" with a long-hot yogurt sauce.

1708 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 515-5336



Oyster House is bringing back its special Philly Lobster Roll for parade day. Doesn't a pretzel bun filled with warm lobster meat and a side of fries sound so good right now?



1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 567-7683



Red Owl Tavern is celebrating with $1 smoked chicken wings all day on Thursday.

The bar also will have In Foles We Trust cocktails for $9. The drink is made with Eagle Rare bourbon.



433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Benjamin Franklin Parkway

If you find a spot near the stage and plan on staying there all day, don't worry.

Around 40 food trucks will be in the vicinity of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, providing food for the event. The parade will reach the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 1 p.m.