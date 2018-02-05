Is there a quarterback controversy between Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philadelphia?

No.

Oh, should I explain it in more detail than that? Ugh. Fine.

In Doug Pederson's press conference the day after the Super Bowl, some hammerhead asked him if the Philadelphia Eagles had a quarterback controversy on their hands, and whether or not there would be an open competition between Carson Wentz and Nick Foles for the job next season.

"We're just going to enjoy this moment," said Pederson. "We're going to enjoy it. We're going to get on this plane back to Philadelphia. We're going to celebrate with our fans in Philly. We had a long, wild season, and we'll have a short offseason now. So we're just going to enjoy this moment now. I'm happy for Nick. I'm happy for the team. It's not about one guy. It's about the team, and like I said we're going to enjoy these next few days."



OMG HE DIDN'T DEFINITIVELY SAY CARSON WAS HIS GUY!!!

It's unimaginable to me that anyone who watched Wentz play this season could even fathom the idea that anyone other than him would be the starter. While Foles played exceptional football down the stretch, well, so did Wentz all season long, more consistently, while doing things that only two or three other human beings on the planet can do.

If you have any questions that Wentz should not be the starter next season, take 13 minutes and watch the video below as a reminder of how good he is.



If Wentz isn't fully healthy, then of course, Foles has proven to be more than a capable backup, to put it as mildly as one can. But if healthy, there's no question whatsoever that Wentz is the guy.

I just don't have the energy to debate something this moronic over the next seven months, so can we all agree to just stop it right now? Great. Thank you in advance. Love, Jimmy.

