Former Eagles player to compete on 'Bachelorette'

A man who used to catch passes for the Philadelphia Eagles will now compete to win Becca Kufrin's broken heart.

Clay Harbor, who played tight end for the Birds from 2010-2012, is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," according to Reality Steve. Harbor posted a picture of Becca on his Snapchat during the season finale of "The Bachelor" Tuesday with a heart drawn around her.

Harbor, 30, has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. He's currently on the roster of the New Orleans Saints, but didn't play this past season, as he was placed on injured reserve in August.