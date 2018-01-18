Get pumped for Sunday with this Eagles hype video

January 18, 2018
Sunday can't come soon enough for Eagles fans.
In case you haven't heard, the Birds are set to play in their first NFC title game since 2009 and their first at Lincoln Financial Field since they knocked off Michael Vick and the Atlanta Falcons en route to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005.
The one-minute, 22-second clip includes a narrator's message over various highlights from the season and footage of fans and past Eagle greats.
"Look, we don't ask for much," one line states. "Just be prepared. Prepare as much as he does. And play harder than anyone has ever played on every single play. That's all we want."
Here's another memorable line: "We've waited a long, long time for this. That's why this is bigger than 53. It's 67,000 loud, 6 million proud."
Oh, and it calls coach Doug Pederson a "visor-wearin', sideline-glarin' screen-pass callin', fourth-down ballin', division-leadin', running-back feedin', salt-and-pepper son-of-a-gun."
If you haven't seen it yet, you can watch it right here:
All we got is all we need— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 18, 2018
…and all we want is everything.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/X9slOReKTr
As for how some fans handled the video, here's a sampling from Eagles Twitter:
Watched this 10 times already #flyeaglesfly— Tony Kopacz (@TonyK2107) January 18, 2018
Give the social media guys a raise— King (@MalikApplewhite) January 18, 2018
Guy who makes these videos deserves a raise— Andrew Russo (@Russo4408) January 18, 2018
Chillsssss 🔥— Alyssa (@Alyssadelphia11) January 18, 2018
*blasts Philadelphia Freedom on repeat*— Graham Foley (@graham_foley3) January 18, 2018
*runs through a steel door*