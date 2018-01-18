Get pumped for Sunday with this Eagles hype video

Sunday can't come soon enough for Eagles fans.

In case you haven't heard, the Birds are set to play in their first NFC title game since 2009 and their first at Lincoln Financial Field since they knocked off Michael Vick and the Atlanta Falcons en route to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005.

And for those fans who need a little pumping up, the Eagles posted a hype video on social media that may just do the trick.

The one-minute, 22-second clip includes a narrator's message over various highlights from the season and footage of fans and past Eagle greats.

"Look, we don't ask for much," one line states. "Just be prepared. Prepare as much as he does. And play harder than anyone has ever played on every single play. That's all we want."

Here's another memorable line: "We've waited a long, long time for this. That's why this is bigger than 53. It's 67,000 loud, 6 million proud."

Oh, and it calls coach Doug Pederson a "visor-wearin', sideline-glarin' screen-pass callin', fourth-down ballin', division-leadin', running-back feedin', salt-and-pepper son-of-a-gun."

If you haven't seen it yet, you can watch it right here:

As for how some fans handled the video, here's a sampling from Eagles Twitter:



