March 24, 2018

Governor Wolf announces support of Meek Mill

“I support D.A. Larry Krasner’s position in the case of Robert Williams."

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Tom Wolf Meek Mill
meek mill Anthony Behar/Fox/PictureGroup

Meek Mill appears onstage at "Showtime at the Apollo" at the Apollo Theater on November 30, 2016 in New York City.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on social media Friday that he supports Philadelphia-native rapper Meek Mill’s release from prison.

The Tweet came in response to news earlier this month that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will not oppose the artist’s release on bail pending an appeal for post-conviction relief.

“I support D.A. Larry Krasner’s position in the case of Robert Williams (Meek Mill),” Wolf wrote. “Our criminal justice system is in need of repair.”


In response to Wolf’s tweet, Meek Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina said in a statement, “We are grateful for the Governor’s support of Meek Mill and this is further indication that Meek should not spend another minute in jail.”

Meek Mill’s legal team reportedly wrote to Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Meek Mill to four years in prison last fall, but have not received a response. Brinkley is under investigation as court documents uncovered in January suggest the judge’s personal bias against the rapper.

“Never in my career have I ever seen a governor and District Attorney publicly state that a defendant should be granted bail, yet Meek Mill still remains wrongfully imprisoned,” Tacopina said in his statement.

