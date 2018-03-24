Governor Wolf announces support of Meek Mill

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on social media Friday that he supports Philadelphia-native rapper Meek Mill’s release from prison.



The Tweet came in response to news earlier this month that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will not oppose the artist’s release on bail pending an appeal for post-conviction relief.

“I support D.A. Larry Krasner’s position in the case of Robert Williams (Meek Mill),” Wolf wrote. “Our criminal justice system is in need of repair.”





In response to Wolf’s tweet, Meek Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina said in a statement, “We are grateful for the Governor’s support of Meek Mill and this is further indication that Meek should not spend another minute in jail.”

Meek Mill’s legal team reportedly wrote to Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Meek Mill to four years in prison last fall, but have not received a response. Brinkley is under investigation as court documents uncovered in January suggest the judge’s personal bias against the rapper.

“Never in my career have I ever seen a governor and District Attorney publicly state that a defendant should be granted bail, yet Meek Mill still remains wrongfully imprisoned,” Tacopina said in his statement.

