December 21, 2017

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)

The social media site offered hilarity, solemnity and a ton of cute animals this year

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Joel Embiid established himself as a Twitter giant in 2017. That's why he gets a category of his own in this '50 Great Tweets' roundup.

Last year, we brought you a “favorite tweets of 2016” post just before New Year’s Day. This year, we’re reprising that effort, but expanding beyond a one-day hit. That’s right. There will be two Best-of posts this year!

Today’s post is an honorable-mention collection of sorts (with a separate category dedicated solely to a very tall 76er who has elevated the social-media art form). We also have the Top 10 Tweets of the Year in a separate post.

You will also notice a lack of Tweets from a certain elected official. This is by design

You will also notice that the Nuggs tweet isn't in here either. Whatever. I don't like how it sparked an online onslaught of gimme-free-food gimmicks. Deal with it.

And away we go (in no specific order other than alphabetically by topic)!

BRAND FIGHTS


CORRECTIONS


CUTE ANIMALS




DRUGS


FAMILY MATTERS


FUNNY








GIANT ANIMALS


GIFS



HITLER ISN'T USUALLY A LAUGHING MATTER


IDIOCY


-ISMS





LAW AND ORDER





LOCAL





META


MILLENNIALS



POLITICS





PROFANE LIBRARIANS


PRINCE



RANKINGS


SHERIFFS


SILENCE OF THE LAMBS REFERENCES


S/O TO SHANIA TWAIN


SPORTS



STAR WARS


THESE THREE ONLY COUNT AS ONE SINCE THEY'RE RELATED





TOP 12 JOEL EMBIID TWEETS














Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

