50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)

December 21, 2017
Last year, we brought you a “favorite tweets of 2016” post just before New Year’s Day. This year, we’re reprising that effort, but expanding beyond a one-day hit. That’s right. There will be two Best-of posts this year!
Today’s post is an honorable-mention collection of sorts (with a separate category dedicated solely to a very tall 76er who has elevated the social-media art form). We also have the Top 10 Tweets of the Year in a separate post.
You will also notice a lack of Tweets from a certain elected official. This is by design.
You will also notice that the Nuggs tweet isn't in here either. Whatever. I don't like how it sparked an online onslaught of gimme-free-food gimmicks. Deal with it.
And away we go (in no specific order other than alphabetically by topic)!
BRAND FIGHTS
Lol ok https://t.co/lobyuNOkee— MoonPie (@MoonPie) August 21, 2017
CORRECTIONS
My bad yall— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 20, 2017
The killer is still alive
Its Jerry Lewis, not Jerry Lee Lewis who passed away
Sorry bout that
Read the alert wrong
CUTE ANIMALS
Don't pet me or my son ever again pic.twitter.com/5fx1mBL8WX— WWF President Jack Tunney (@AnthraxJones) June 20, 2017
"Tell your kids to stop kicking my seat.." pic.twitter.com/H1iNyn3BoZ— Chris Parkes (@rocknrollparksy) March 25, 2017
Felt cute in this pic might delete soon tho pic.twitter.com/lLjbWp4s4N— alex (@sIiceofpizza) June 23, 2017
DRUGS
"Why do you smoke so much weed?" pic.twitter.com/egCN8aEATZ— Fran 🥀 (@fumandoescritos) February 10, 2017
FAMILY MATTERS
Thanks for the clarification, Dad. pic.twitter.com/Y2ulMh7sJV— Ray (@rayy_baybay) July 21, 2017
FUNNY
Adventures of Frodo in Russia: when you go to Mordor and decide shortcut thru Russia pic.twitter.com/nmwnSG02DR— English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) January 10, 2017
joe piscopo is italian for joe piss cup.— bobby 🌭 (@bobby) March 4, 2017
"See you in hell, foul unholy beast" a Delta flight attendant was heard screeching before snapping the hare's neck. https://t.co/D65PIOh8Ev— Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) April 25, 2017
holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding...— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017
pic.twitter.com/gUucsKYvmm
if u put a parental advisory warning on any picture of ruth bader ginsburg it immediately becomes a hard ass mixtape cover lmao pic.twitter.com/TzQW8wFu94— eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) May 19, 2017
How Jonah Hill looking like both members of Run The Jewels. https://t.co/UkfXBFO4PA— Tapas Shango (@bradcandoit) June 19, 2017
start yelling out "buzzfeeeeed!" when white people fight— sabrina (@sabrinaahmed) June 24, 2017
GIANT ANIMALS
Good morning. Another day, another 5ft squirrel trying to break into my car. pic.twitter.com/8Er21o3wla— Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) April 28, 2017
GIFS
November 24, 2017
"I love you my dawg, and that ain't the Henny talking. We out here nigga" pic.twitter.com/iG4E2h3lBC— Greeze Kringle (@DeeGreezy) April 17, 2017
HITLER ISN'T USUALLY A LAUGHING MATTER
my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG— some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017
IDIOCY
If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions... I will not stop under any conditions. https://t.co/Uf62WwhIUk— Aaron Bernstine (@AaronBernstine) September 16, 2017
-ISMS
I'm out. I quit. Goodbye. https://t.co/9330TnsLG0— Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) March 26, 2017
"Interesting sign. Why Tom Brady?" "Oh, I just hate Tom Brady, that's all." #Shelbyville counterprotester opposing white lives matter rally pic.twitter.com/qjQn1rdTYr— Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) October 28, 2017
God bless the 10 individuals standing in line at the K-Mart off Northern and the I-17 for Black Friday deals that's no longer open.— Michael Serna (@_MichaelSerna) November 24, 2017
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
LAW AND ORDER
someone arrest that fuckin toddler https://t.co/odkOKPcGkC— RoastSquash Benedict (@RS_Benedict) January 3, 2017
This is a great time for me to say that I support the media's need to serve as government's watchdog. https://t.co/WJsbEM9oXq— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) March 10, 2017
If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you're intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE https://t.co/gnTcIIL7Oj— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 26, 2017
Philly safest it has been in 40 yrs. Sanctuary cities are safer because immigrants will report crimes & interact with police. #AskKenney https://t.co/DYIv4AlgQW— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 13, 2017
LOCAL
try telling the chief of septa transit police for some reason, dipshit— gestalt-kun (@FucktardIdiot) April 5, 2017
This just happened on the news. I'm in tears. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/QyzwtviJDw— dems (@dmournee) April 13, 2017
Here is a photo of me in front of The Fish Tank Guy holding an Arctic Splash #PhillyFreeStreets pic.twitter.com/Zqx9BOjZSp— Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 28, 2017
I will say this: Ivanka is not the first graduate of a large Pennsylvania university to not understand what "complicit" means https://t.co/froFzVT2TF— erin 🎶gloria🎄 ryan (@morninggloria) April 5, 2017
META
I've never related to a vending machine more in my life pic.twitter.com/xxQCNhlz5I— Barbara Palvin (@BraPalvin19) June 21, 2017
MILLENNIALS
Too busy filling out job applications that ask them to attach their resume and then enter what's on that same resume on the next page. https://t.co/94XmGcxUWj— Misty Knight No Crescent Fro (@Steph_I_Will) May 20, 2017
Imagine trying to eat your food and becca from apple beta chi starts singing Christmas jingles on her chair like a fucking idiot. https://t.co/6IEQ369cMw— Wyatt W. Jennings (@wyattwatson21) December 5, 2017
POLITICS
'Letter of the Week' or 'Letter of the goddamn YEAR?' pic.twitter.com/oNESYtnYM1— Alicia Mayer (@RealAliciaMayer) September 4, 2017
Have you tried Twitter https://t.co/subLlAdUzm— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 7, 2017
If Bernie had won, the halftime show would've been a medley of Pete Seeger songs about the Spanish Civil War— The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) February 6, 2017
Honestly impressed Don Jr. wasn't involved in Fyre Festival in some way.— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) July 11, 2017
[NOVEMBER 22, 1963]— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) September 12, 2017
TED CRUZ: dad, where do babies come from?
RAFAEL CRUZ: not now, I've got a thing
PROFANE LIBRARIANS
Hang tight folks, because I am about to drop some necessary knowledge on you. First off, library usage is on the RISE motherfuckers. https://t.co/reWrJj3XCo— Alex Halpern, Angry Librarian (@HalpernAlex) October 23, 2017
PRINCE
Prince Rodgers Nelson was only 19 when he wrote, produced, composed, arranged, and the songs and played 27 instruments on his debut album. https://t.co/Vz5MsBAkck— I got the dope moves. i got the stupid juice (@itsJbytheway) October 5, 2017
Liberals keep bringing their hackysacks and pussy hats to a AR-15 fight. pic.twitter.com/cKDDy1DHhC— Raqueletta Moss (@miss_hellion) December 7, 2017
RANKINGS
3. the wire— bobby 🌭 (@bobby) November 19, 2017
2. the sopranos
1. this two-minute clip of nathan for you pic.twitter.com/OeOY3U9UOv
SHERIFFS
⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🤠— BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) June 8, 2017
💯💯💯
💯 💯 💯
👇🏽 💯💯 👇🏽
💯 💯
💯 💯
👢 👢
howdy. im the sheriff of suckin u off. im gon suck u off
SILENCE OF THE LAMBS REFERENCES
jesus dial it down, buffalo bill pic.twitter.com/jWjgf3Hvg7— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 6, 2017
S/O TO SHANIA TWAIN
That don't impress me much pic.twitter.com/e9uFC2JBJO— Ben (@islandniles) July 21, 2017
SPORTS
The #sixers reported trade w #mAgic for 25th puck in first round and select Katvuan C Anzejs Pasecniks. Waiting for details @SportsRadioWIP— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 23, 2017
BREAKING: Tim Tebow drinking Mountain Dew in the shitter. MUST CREDIT PMT pic.twitter.com/UlzvWoACkg— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 7, 2017
STAR WARS
I’m an adult. pic.twitter.com/lMcDpvAkDB— Vincent Caravella (@VinnyCaravella) July 13, 2017
THESE THREE ONLY COUNT AS ONE SINCE THEY'RE RELATED
Sure, you're goth, but are you dejectedly riding the subway with your raven goth? pic.twitter.com/KDboTBUI2O— Max Sparber (@maxsparber) April 29, 2017
Big night (it's 8am) pic.twitter.com/Bz3wxVSu0p— James Longman (@JamesAALongman) April 29, 2017
I wish Fresh Pizza met Raven Goth pic.twitter.com/7mz8zPnjXu— nina christmatsumoto (@spacecoyotl) April 30, 2017
TOP 12 JOEL EMBIID TWEETS
Happy New Year from my Sons and I !!!!!!! #IFeelLikeJojo pic.twitter.com/rQr7Jr3rUm— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 1, 2017
WOWWW RT @realDonaldTrump Joel Embiid #NBAVote— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 5, 2017
Once again the popular vote didn't matter......— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017
Terry’s stain is tanking #BradshawStain #SB51 #Ad pic.twitter.com/I7x0ftqpWy— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017
The GOAT and The PROCESS🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/HTuZuAHi0Y— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 19, 2017
Excited to represent Philly at the Lottery and also excited to see which young fella is gonna have this draft reaction when they get drafted pic.twitter.com/ljVqX2WhJw— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 9, 2017
BRUHHH #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/WbL7cWfI4I— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 17, 2017
I killed a lion with my bare hands so I'm great lmao #TheProcess— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 11, 2017
Dude they had to take your ass out or you would’ve fouled out in 5 min... And we’re talking about Preseason, not regular season..... #Softy https://t.co/IAIBDDypFK— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017
Who’s mans is this? pic.twitter.com/egq6Q2iaWi— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 15, 2017
Now we know what it feels like to blow a big lead.. Gotta stay focused to get the job done. Great learning lesson and I also love playing against Draymond #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/hGGQN1SH73— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 19, 2017
Moments like these are why I love playing the game... Shane’s reaction and face is priceless ❤️❤️❤️ #ThisWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/E5DbCAWovV— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 29, 2017