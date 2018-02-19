February 19, 2018

Sip wine while shopping at Haddonfield Uncorked

New Jersey wineries will offer free samples and sell bottles of wine in the 'dry' town

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Haddonfield Uncorked Haddonfield/PhillyVoice

Sip wine in Haddonfield, New Jersey during a special shopping event.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, spend an afternoon sipping wine and shopping in South Jersey. 

During Haddonfield Uncorked, representatives from wineries throughout New Jersey will be offering free samples and selling bottles in the borough's downtown shopping area. 

Tables with red, white and bubbly varieties will be set up inside shops, boutiques and restaurants – all within walking distance of each other. To entertain those strolling through, musicians will play outside.

Below is the list of store and winery pairings. 

Haddon Avenue:

Hoodked Fine Yarn Boutique with Laurita Winery
Jersey Java & Tea with Auburn Road Vineyards

Kings Highway East:

Curvy Gal Consignments with Wagonhouse Winery
Home on Haddon with Tomasello Winery
Joey’s Unique Boutique with DiMatteo Vineyards
LaBelle Art Gallery, Gifts & Framing with Monroeville Winery
Le Cafe Creperie with Summit City Farms and Winery
Maison Marcelle Boutique with Heritage Vineyards & Winery
The Lavish Loft with Laurita Winery
Zaffron Mediterranean Cuisine with Hawk Haven Vineyard

Tanner Street:

Just Bella with Bellview Winery

Here's a map with all the participating locations.

Haddonfield is considered a "dry" town, but a 2014 Alcohol Management Plan for Retail Outlets prepared by the Garden State Wine Growers Association makes the annual event possible.

2018 Haddonfield Uncorked

Saturday, Feb. 24
1-4 p.m. | Free to attend
Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

