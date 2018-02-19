Sip wine while shopping at Haddonfield Uncorked

On Saturday, Feb. 24, spend an afternoon sipping wine and shopping in South Jersey.

During Haddonfield Uncorked, representatives from wineries throughout New Jersey will be offering free samples and selling bottles in the borough's downtown shopping area.

Tables with red, white and bubbly varieties will be set up inside shops, boutiques and restaurants – all within walking distance of each other. To entertain those strolling through, musicians will play outside.

Below is the list of store and winery pairings.

Haddon Avenue:

Hoodked Fine Yarn Boutique with Laurita Winery

Jersey Java & Tea with Auburn Road Vineyards



Kings Highway East:

Curvy Gal Consignments with Wagonhouse Winery

Home on Haddon with Tomasello Winery

Joey’s Unique Boutique with DiMatteo Vineyards

LaBelle Art Gallery, Gifts & Framing with Monroeville Winery

Le Cafe Creperie with Summit City Farms and Winery

Maison Marcelle Boutique with Heritage Vineyards & Winery

The Lavish Loft with Laurita Winery

Zaffron Mediterranean Cuisine with Hawk Haven Vineyard



Tanner Street:

Just Bella with Bellview Winery

Here's a map with all the participating locations.



Haddonfield is considered a "dry" town, but a 2014 Alcohol Management Plan for Retail Outlets prepared by the Garden State Wine Growers Association makes the annual event possible.



Saturday, Feb. 24

1-4 p.m. | Free to attend

Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

