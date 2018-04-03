Find handmade goods from 100 local artisans at Go West! Craft Fest

On Saturday, April 28, head to The Woodlands –which includes an 18th-century garden, a 19th-century cemetery and the Hamilton Mansion – for the springtime Go West! Craft Fest.

Around 100 vendors will be selling jewelry, ceramics, artwork, toys, clothing, candles and other handmade goods at the West Philly green space.

When it's time to take a break from shopping, check out acrobatic performances by Tangle Movement Arts. The company will be performing circus stunts.

There will also be live music, food trucks on-site and children's activities.

If it rains, Go West! Craft Fest will take place Sunday, April 29.

Saturday, April 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Woodlands

4000 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

