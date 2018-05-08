May 08, 2018

Harper's Garden is new spot for outdoor dining and drinking

The company behind Morgan's Pier and Parks on Tap is opening a venue in Center City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Harper's Garden Courtesy of Harper's Garden/PhillyVoice

Strawberry salad at Harper's Garden.

FCM Hospitality, the company behind Morgan’s Pier and Parks on Tap, is opening a new spot to dine and drink outdoors.

Harper's Garden will open in Center City this month, on the corner of 18th and Ludlow streets.

The outdoor section of the restaurant will have enough seating for 100 people. Above the tables and chairs, a wooden veranda will be decorated with twinkling lights and flowers.

RELATED: Wine garden to open in Center City again this summer | Enjoy a Ferris wheel, roller skating, mini-golf at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest | Sinners welcome at upcoming church-themed bar and bruncherie in South Philly 

From the outdoor section, guests will be able to walk through open doors to the inside. There, guests will find a bar with a 30-tap draft system, full service seating for 50 and an upstairs lounge for private parties.

Karen Regan of Tallulah and Bird, who worked on the PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street in 2016 and Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.'s beer garden last year, designed the interior and exterior.

Ben Moore, previously of Old City's Wister, will be the executive chef, and Jesse Cornell, who developed drink programs at Skygarten and Vesper, will be the bar manager.

Harper's Garden will feature sharable plates like Moroccan lamb meatballs and white tuna crudo, as well as flatbreads and sandwiches sourced from Lost Bread Co.

From the bar, there will be classic cocktails and a rotating variety of beers and wine on draft. Coffee and kombucha will be on draft, too.

The official opening will be Wednesday, May 16. 

If you want to check it out before then, Harper's Garden will have limited seating this weekend.

Harper's Garden

Soft opening: Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13 
Opening: Wednesday, May 16
31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Rittenhouse Square Openings Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Politics

2018 Pennsylvania primary: There's a lot you need to know
Vote_Election

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Josh Sweat
050218JoshSweat

Haircuts

Philly barber takes inches off the competition with flashy marketing style
Rick Juliani

Sixers

Surprise T.J. McConnell start sparks Sixers to season-saving Game 4 win over Celtics
050816-TJMcConnell-USAToday

Courts

Fired teachers sue Quaker school for discrimination, defamation
05072018_FriendsCentral_GM

Festivals

Italian Market Festival is one of the city’s most popular block parties
Stock_Carroll - Italian Market

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.