Harper's Garden is new spot for outdoor dining and drinking

FCM Hospitality, the company behind Morgan’s Pier and Parks on Tap, is opening a new spot to dine and drink outdoors.

Harper's Garden will open in Center City this month, on the corner of 18th and Ludlow streets.

The outdoor section of the restaurant will have enough seating for 100 people. Above the tables and chairs, a wooden veranda will be decorated with twinkling lights and flowers.

From the outdoor section, guests will be able to walk through open doors to the inside. There, guests will find a bar with a 30-tap draft system, full service seating for 50 and an upstairs lounge for private parties.

Karen Regan of Tallulah and Bird, who worked on the PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street in 2016 and Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.'s beer garden last year, designed the interior and exterior.

Ben Moore, previously of Old City's Wister, will be the executive chef, and Jesse Cornell, who developed drink programs at Skygarten and Vesper, will be the bar manager.

Harper's Garden will feature sharable plates like Moroccan lamb meatballs and white tuna crudo, as well as flatbreads and sandwiches sourced from Lost Bread Co.

From the bar, there will be classic cocktails and a rotating variety of beers and wine on draft. Coffee and kombucha will be on draft, too.

The official opening will be Wednesday, May 16.

If you want to check it out before then, Harper's Garden will have limited seating this weekend.

Harper's Garden

Soft opening: Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13

Opening: Wednesday, May 16

31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

