Healthy Recipe: Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad

If you like potato salad but dread the calories, you’re going to love this Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Replacing the potatoes with cauliflower and the mayonnaise with Greek yogurt significantly reduces the calories, and the chopped hard-boiled eggs deliver a healthy dose of protein – making this classic side dish one you can enjoy guilt-free!

Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad

Prep Time: 10 minutes • Cook Time: 30 minutes • Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh dill

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ lemon, juiced (approximately 1 tablespoon)

½ cup red onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, sliced

3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Directions:

Cut cauliflower into bite size florets and place in to microwave safe bowl. For one head of cauliflower, add 2-3 tablespoons of water. Cover and place in microwave. Cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on microwave.

Transfer cauliflower to strainer and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Prepare the rest of the ingredients and combine in large bowl.

Fold in cauliflower.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to enhance.

Serve chilled.



Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 100 Cal, 5g Fat, 8g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 7g Protein

