Healthy Recipe: Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad

May 08, 2018
If you like potato salad but dread the calories, you’re going to love this Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Replacing the potatoes with cauliflower and the mayonnaise with Greek yogurt significantly reduces the calories, and the chopped hard-boiled eggs deliver a healthy dose of protein – making this classic side dish one you can enjoy guilt-free!
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower
½ cup Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh dill
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ lemon, juiced (approximately 1 tablespoon)
½ cup red onion, chopped
3 stalks celery, sliced
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Directions:
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 100 Cal, 5g Fat, 8g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 7g Protein