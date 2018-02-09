A look at how past Super Bowl winners did the following season

February 09, 2018
We're only one day removed from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade, but, well, what have you done for us lately? Can the Birds repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?
The health of Carson Wentz's knee will certainly factor in, as will the Eagles' ability to navigate through this offseason while being up against the salary cap, and, well, we'll get to all of that soon.
For a more remedial look at their chances, below is a historical look at every Super Bowl champion, what their record was the following season, and whether or not they even made the playoffs:
|Season
|Team
|Next season
|Playoffs?
|2017
|Eagles
|?
|?
|2016
|Patriots
|13-3
|Yes
|2015
|Broncos
|9-7
|No
|2014
|Patriots
|12-4
|Yes
|2013
|Seahawks
|12-4
|Yes
|2012
|Ravens
|8-8
|No
|2011
|Giants
|9-7
|No
|2010
|Packers
|15-1
|Yes
|2009
|Saints
|11-5
|Yes
|2008
|Steelers
|9-7
|No
|2007
|Giants
|12-4
|Yes
|2006
|Colts
|13-3
|Yes
|2005
|Steelers
|8-8
|No
|2004
|Patriots
|10-6
|Yes
|2003
|Patriots
|14-2
|Yes
|2002
|Buccaneers
|7-9
|No
|2001
|Patriots
|9-7
|No
|2000
|Ravens
|10-6
|Yes
|1999
|Rams
|10-6
|Yes
|1998
|Broncos
|6-10
|No
|1997
|Broncos
|14-2
|Yes
|1996
|Packers
|13-3
|Yes
|1995
|Cowboys
|10-6
|Yes
|1994
|49ers
|11-5
|Yes
|1993
|Cowboys
|12-4
|Yes
|1992
|Cowboys
|12-4
|Yes
|1991
|Redskins
|9-7
|Yes
|1990
|Giants
|8-8
|No
|1989
|49ers
|14-2
|Yes
|1988
|49ers
|14-2
|Yes
|1987
|Redskins
|7-9
|No
|1986
|Giants
|6-9
|No
|1985
|Bears
|14-2
|Yes
|1984
|49ers
|10-6
|Yes
|1983
|Raiders
|11-5
|Yes
|1982
|Redskins
|14-2
|Yes
|1981
|49ers
|3-6
|No
|1980
|Raiders
|7-9
|No
|1979
|Steelers
|9-7
|No
|1978
|Steelers
|12-4
|Yes
|1977
|Cowboys
|12-4
|Yes
|1976
|Raiders
|11-3
|Yes
|1975
|Steelers
|10-4
|Yes
|1974
|Steelers
|12-2
|Yes
|1973
|Dolphins
|11-3
|Yes
|1972
|Dolphins
|12-2
|Yes
|1971
|Cowboys
|10-4
|Yes
|1970
|Colts
|10-4
|Yes
|1969
|Chiefs
|7-5-2
|No
|1968
|Jets
|10-4
|Yes
|1967
|Packers
|6-7-1
|No
|1966
|Packers
|9-4-1
|Yes
The last time there was a repeat champion was when the Patriots beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. There have only been eight repeat champions and none that have won three straight. In other words, this isn't the NBA.
On the bright side for the Eagles, 35 of 51 (69 percent) Super Bowl winners went on to make the playoffs the following year. Which is nice.
Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.
Like Jimmy on Facebook.
Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.