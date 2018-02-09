A look at how past Super Bowl winners did the following season

We're only one day removed from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade, but, well, what have you done for us lately? Can the Birds repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?

The health of Carson Wentz's knee will certainly factor in, as will the Eagles' ability to navigate through this offseason while being up against the salary cap, and, well, we'll get to all of that soon.

For a more remedial look at their chances, below is a historical look at every Super Bowl champion, what their record was the following season, and whether or not they even made the playoffs:

Season Team Next season Playoffs? 2017 Eagles ? ? 2016 Patriots 13-3 Yes 2015 Broncos 9-7 No 2014 Patriots 12-4 Yes 2013 Seahawks 12-4 Yes 2012 Ravens 8-8 No 2011 Giants 9-7 No 2010 Packers 15-1 Yes 2009 Saints 11-5 Yes 2008 Steelers 9-7 No 2007 Giants 12-4 Yes 2006 Colts 13-3 Yes 2005 Steelers 8-8 No 2004 Patriots 10-6 Yes 2003 Patriots 14-2 Yes 2002 Buccaneers 7-9 No 2001 Patriots 9-7 No 2000 Ravens 10-6 Yes 1999 Rams 10-6 Yes 1998 Broncos 6-10 No 1997 Broncos 14-2 Yes 1996 Packers 13-3 Yes 1995 Cowboys 10-6 Yes 1994 49ers 11-5 Yes 1993 Cowboys 12-4 Yes 1992 Cowboys 12-4 Yes 1991 Redskins 9-7 Yes 1990 Giants 8-8 No 1989 49ers 14-2 Yes 1988 49ers 14-2 Yes 1987 Redskins 7-9 No 1986 Giants 6-9 No 1985 Bears 14-2 Yes 1984 49ers 10-6 Yes 1983 Raiders 11-5 Yes 1982 Redskins 14-2 Yes 1981 49ers 3-6 No 1980 Raiders 7-9 No 1979 Steelers 9-7 No 1978 Steelers 12-4 Yes 1977 Cowboys 12-4 Yes 1976 Raiders 11-3 Yes 1975 Steelers 10-4 Yes 1974 Steelers 12-2 Yes 1973 Dolphins 11-3 Yes 1972 Dolphins 12-2 Yes 1971 Cowboys 10-4 Yes 1970 Colts 10-4 Yes 1969 Chiefs 7-5-2 No 1968 Jets 10-4 Yes 1967 Packers 6-7-1 No 1966 Packers 9-4-1 Yes

The last time there was a repeat champion was when the Patriots beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. There have only been eight repeat champions and none that have won three straight. In other words, this isn't the NBA.

On the bright side for the Eagles, 35 of 51 (69 percent) Super Bowl winners went on to make the playoffs the following year. Which is nice.

