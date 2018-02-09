February 09, 2018

A look at how past Super Bowl winners did the following season

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles players should be studying film, not gallivanting around town.

We're only one day removed from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade, but, well, what have you done for us lately? Can the Birds repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?

The health of Carson Wentz's knee will certainly factor in, as will the Eagles' ability to navigate through this offseason while being up against the salary cap, and, well, we'll get to all of that soon.

For a more remedial look at their chances, below is a historical look at every Super Bowl champion, what their record was the following season, and whether or not they even made the playoffs:

Season Team Next season Playoffs?
2017 Eagles ? ?
2016 Patriots 13-3 Yes
2015 Broncos 9-7 No
2014 Patriots 12-4 Yes
2013 Seahawks 12-4 Yes
2012 Ravens 8-8 No
2011 Giants 9-7 No
2010 Packers 15-1 Yes
2009 Saints 11-5 Yes
2008 Steelers 9-7 No
2007 Giants 12-4 Yes
2006 Colts 13-3 Yes
2005 Steelers 8-8 No
2004 Patriots 10-6 Yes
2003 Patriots 14-2 Yes
2002 Buccaneers 7-9 No
2001 Patriots 9-7 No
2000 Ravens 10-6 Yes
1999 Rams 10-6 Yes
1998 Broncos 6-10 No
1997 Broncos 14-2 Yes
1996 Packers 13-3 Yes
1995 Cowboys 10-6 Yes
1994 49ers 11-5 Yes
1993 Cowboys 12-4 Yes
1992 Cowboys 12-4 Yes
1991 Redskins 9-7 Yes
1990 Giants 8-8 No
1989 49ers 14-2 Yes
1988 49ers 14-2 Yes
1987 Redskins 7-9 No
1986 Giants 6-9 No
1985 Bears 14-2 Yes
1984 49ers 10-6 Yes
1983 Raiders 11-5 Yes
1982 Redskins 14-2 Yes
1981 49ers 3-6 No
1980 Raiders 7-9 No
1979 Steelers 9-7 No
1978 Steelers 12-4 Yes
1977 Cowboys 12-4 Yes
1976 Raiders 11-3 Yes
1975 Steelers 10-4 Yes
1974 Steelers 12-2 Yes
1973 Dolphins 11-3 Yes
1972 Dolphins 12-2 Yes
1971 Cowboys 10-4 Yes
1970 Colts 10-4 Yes
1969 Chiefs 7-5-2 No
1968 Jets 10-4 Yes
1967 Packers 6-7-1 No
1966 Packers 9-4-1 Yes

The last time there was a repeat champion was when the Patriots beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. There have only been eight repeat champions and none that have won three straight. In other words, this isn't the NBA. 

On the bright side for the Eagles, 35 of 51 (69 percent) Super Bowl winners went on to make the playoffs the following year. Which is nice.

RELATED: Eagles apparently safeguarded against Patriots' potential cheating | Winners and losers from the John DeFilippo hiring in Minnesota | DeSean Jackson expands on Chip Kelly rift: 'I don't respect him' | WATCH: Jason Kelce delivers epic profanity-filled speech, is MVP of Eagles parade | How Jason Kelce wound up wearing a Mummers costume at Eagles Super Bowl parade

