January 09, 2018

Find a pop-up farmers market inside Bok this winter

No need to bundle up to shop the stalls selling locally-grown produce

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Farmers Markets
Vegetables Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Where do you buy locally-grown groceries? Whole Foods, farmers markets or somewhere else?

No need to bundle up with scarves, gloves and multiple layers to browse this winter farmers market. Stalls selling meat, bread, cheese, relishes, fruit and veggies will be set up inside Bok.

The market is popping up on select dates in January and February.

Primal Supply Meats organized the pop-up farmers markets, so shoppers can find local goods and meet the people behind the businesses and products.

Rival Bros. Coffee, Greensgrow Farms, Ploughman Cider, Machine Shop Boulangerie, Pennsylvania Cheese Guild, Three Springs Fruit and Brine Street Picklery and more will be there.

Upcoming dates for the indoor farmers market include Saturday, Jan. 13, Sunday, Jan. 28, Saturday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 24. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winter Fare

Saturday, Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24
Sunday, Jan. 28
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend
The Workshop at the Bok Building
850 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

