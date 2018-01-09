Find a pop-up farmers market inside Bok this winter

No need to bundle up with scarves, gloves and multiple layers to browse this winter farmers market. Stalls selling meat, bread, cheese, relishes, fruit and veggies will be set up inside Bok.

The market is popping up on select dates in January and February.

Primal Supply Meats organized the pop-up farmers markets, so shoppers can find local goods and meet the people behind the businesses and products.

Rival Bros. Coffee, Greensgrow Farms, Ploughman Cider, Machine Shop Boulangerie, Pennsylvania Cheese Guild, Three Springs Fruit and Brine Street Picklery and more will be there.



Upcoming dates for the indoor farmers market include Saturday, Jan. 13, Sunday, Jan. 28, Saturday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 24. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24

Sunday, Jan. 28

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

The Workshop at the Bok Building

850 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

