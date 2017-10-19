Jeff Garcia has acknowledged the 'our baby' interview and he loves it

Anyone who follows anyone from the loose collection of accounts that make up Eagles Twitter has probably seen a video from an interview with an excited and at least slightly intoxicated Eagles fan, apparently recorded during the 2006 season when Jeff Garcia filled in for an injured Donovan McNabb at quarterback.

Eagles fans remember that Garcia came in and led the team to five straight wins to end the regular season, also scoring a win against the Giants in the wild-card round of the playoffs before losing to the Saints.