Jeff Garcia has acknowledged the 'our baby' interview and he loves it

October 19, 2017
Anyone who follows anyone from the loose collection of accounts that make up Eagles Twitter has probably seen a video from an interview with an excited and at least slightly intoxicated Eagles fan, apparently recorded during the 2006 season when Jeff Garcia filled in for an injured Donovan McNabb at quarterback.
Eagles fans remember that Garcia came in and led the team to five straight wins to end the regular season, also scoring a win against the Giants in the wild-card round of the playoffs before losing to the Saints.
It's not clear exactly when the interview took place, but it appears to have been on
CSN Philly NBC Sports Philadelphia, and credit for circulating the video on Eagles Twitter goes to @JeffMcDev. In the interview, the fan exudes joy, refers to Garcia as "our baby" and his excitement escalates as the crowd gradually joins him with cheering.
when i have precisely one cold one and start thinking about the upcoming nfl season pic.twitter.com/aBG8Ep8rlY— Jeff McDev (@JeffMcDev) September 1, 2017
As the interview has become a popular meme and recurring joke among Eagles fans, the question has remained: What does Garcia think of it? Turns out, he loves it, and he acknowledged as much on Twitter Wednesday.
Love the Birds,love Wentz & that team. They’re tough just like the city, they fly around & hit people, not big names, just ballers! #OurBaby— Jeff Garcia Football (@JeffGarciaJGFA) October 19, 2017
Jeff please tell me you've seen this video https://t.co/2d5a3qVqs5— Jeff McDev (@JeffMcDev) October 19, 2017
Best video ever, 😂. Never gets old seeing that one. “Jeff Garcia, he’s Our Baby!” 😂 Your Damn Right!— Jeff Garcia Football (@JeffGarciaJGFA) October 19, 2017
Damn, love the @Eagles diehards. We need to have a reunion in #Philly ASAP. Let’s make this happen. Running the streets “Our Baby 3K”— Jeff Garcia Football (@JeffGarciaJGFA) October 19, 2017
Garcia only played two seasons in Philly: one in 2006 and another in 2009. But damn it, he's our baby. Now, all we have to do is track down the guy in the interview.