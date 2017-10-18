John Williams to join Philadelphia Orchestra for special benefit concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra has just announced that five-time Academy Award- and 23-time Grammy Award-winning composer John Williams will be its conductor for a special benefit concert in 2018.

Williams and principal guest conductor Stéphane Denève will share the podium for the performance, which will feature selections from Williams' film scores, including "Indiana Jones," "Harry Potter," "Star Wars" and others.

Beginning today, Oct. 17, Philadelphia Orchestra subscribers get priority access to tickets. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date not yet announced.

The concert will take place at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall on April 18, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

In 2016, Williams first conducted The Philadelphia Orchestra during a celebration of his music at the Kimmel Center.



April 18, 2018

7:30 p.m.

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St.

