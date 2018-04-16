Join thousands nationwide for a walk at lunch

A daily workout routine can result in substantial health benefits. Believe it or not, adding a brisk, 30-minute walk to your day can decrease your risk of heart attack and type 2 diabetes, improve muscle tone, reduce stress, and help you maintain a healthy weight. Even if you have a crazy schedule, it’s possible to fit 30 minutes of physical activity into your day with a little creativity. That’s the inspiration behind National Walk @ Lunch Day, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Join tens of thousands of walkers across the country on Wednesday, April 25 as they turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. This annual, nationwide event is an easy and fun way to start taking your first steps towards a healthier life.

2018 National Walk @ Lunch Day

Date: Wednesday, April 25

When: Lunchtime

Where: Nationwide