Fitness Classes
Jump rope exercise Hi-Photo/iStock

Jumping rope burns more than 10 calories a minute while strengthening your legs, butt, shoulders and arms.

August 30, 2017

Jump into a free fitness class with Punk Rope

You can burn 600 calories in an hour

Fitness Classes West Philly Exercise Free Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Want to burn up to 600 calories in an hour? Head to The Rotunda in West Philly on Sunday, Sept. 10, to sweat it out with Punk Rope.

You'll be reminded of being a kid at recess, while getting a killer workout, with this jump rope class.

Even better, the workout is free to attend and jump ropes will be provided. No need to search through your parents' garage for your fourth grade toys.

RELATED: Ever heard of Buti yoga? (No, it's not a weird way to spell booty)

According to Punk Rope, the workout improves cardiovascular conditioning, agility, coordination, strength, power, speed and rhythm.

Each class consists of 14 intervals, which typically range from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. Expect to do three conditioning drills (one might be a game), five rope-jumping intervals (about 15 minutes total), two relay races and some core training and stretching.

All fitness levels are welcome to join in and no jump-rope experience is needed. You'll learn as you go.

The class will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Email tim@timhaft.com to RSVP.

Punk Rope

Sunday, Sept. 10
11 a.m. to noon | Free with RSVP to tim@timhaft.com
The Rotunda
4014 Walnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Phillies

082817_CBP_PHILLIES

If Rhys Hoskins homers and no one is there to see it, did it actually happen?

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.