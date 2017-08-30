Jump into a free fitness class with Punk Rope

Want to burn up to 600 calories in an hour? Head to The Rotunda in West Philly on Sunday, Sept. 10, to sweat it out with Punk Rope.

You'll be reminded of being a kid at recess, while getting a killer workout, with this jump rope class.



Even better, the workout is free to attend and jump ropes will be provided. No need to search through your parents' garage for your fourth grade toys.

According to Punk Rope, the workout improves cardiovascular conditioning, agility, coordination, strength, power, speed and rhythm.



Each class consists of 14 intervals, which typically range from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. Expect to do three conditioning drills (one might be a game), five rope-jumping intervals (about 15 minutes total), two relay races and some core training and stretching.



All fitness levels are welcome to join in and no jump-rope experience is needed. You'll learn as you go.

The class will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Email tim@timhaft.com to RSVP.

Sunday, Sept. 10

11 a.m. to noon | Free with RSVP to tim@timhaft.com

The Rotunda

4014 Walnut St.

