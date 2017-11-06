Kevin Hart outruns Tiki Barber at New York City Marathon

Sunday’s New York City Marathon not only saw the first American woman in 40 years to nab first place but also the marathon debut of several celebrities, including Philly’s own Kevin Hart.



Hart has been talking his running life and marathon training for a while now, and it seems his work has paid off: Hart, all 5 feet 4 inches of him, completed the 26.2-mile run in a faster time than former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

Hart’s finishing time for the marathon was 4:05:06, clocking in about 33 minutes faster than Barber.

After running, Hart posted on Instagram.

“Marathon complete. I got my gold medal; it’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“Just let this be proof that whatever you put your mind to, you can do. And immediately after I crossed the finish line, I set another goal, and that was to do another one.”

In running, Hart also raised just over $300,000 for the Hart Scholarship Program.