Kevin Hart posts video message for Dwyane Wade after Sixers lose to Heat

April 17, 2018
The easiest way to explain the Sixers losing game two to the Heat on Monday night is that it was all Kevin Hart's fault.
That's more or less what Dwyane Wade, who had a team-high 28 points for Miami, said after the series-evening tilt in Philadelphia. Hart wouldn't shut his mouth the whole game. He made Wade, 36, look 26 again.
Dwyane Wade talked trash to Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart after dagger, then said he enjoyed shutting up the Sixers crowd and hope his son experiences it one day. pic.twitter.com/MHILKAlqig— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2018
Standing courtside during the game, Hart looked sick to his stomach as the Sixers struggled to climb back into the game.
.@KevinHart4real looks like he's about to hop on the court and ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/AhYEic6TKX— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2018
Miami shot 48.8 percent from the field on Monday night. It really seemed like everything fell for them at every important juncture in the game.
At first, Hart responded to Wade with a few words on Twitter. He's going to Miami.
See you in Miami @DwyaneWade .....It’s not over https://t.co/WO9DUANgW9— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 17, 2018
Wade fired back — no you're not — and implied via emoji that there will be no rings for Philadelphia.
You can’t come to Miami...💍🙅🏾♂️ https://t.co/HAHNZ4z1px— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 17, 2018
Everybody knew that wouldn't be the end for Hart. This is the guy who stormed onto the field in Minnesota, completely unauthorized, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. And then cursed on live TV during an interview with Fletcher Cox. .
Sure enough, Hart posted a message for Wade on Tuesday afternoon.
.@KevinHart4real is about to come to Miami and "heat it up" 😂 pic.twitter.com/xtkySz9cy4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2018
The Sixers will now head to Miami for game three on Thursday night. Maybe Hart should taunt Ben Simmons instead this time, or else plead with the team to let Joel Embiid back on the floor.