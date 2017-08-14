Lawsuit: Bucks County woman finds dead rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich

A Bucks County woman is seeking $50,000 in monetary damages from the owner of a local Chick-fil-A after she allegedly found a dead rodent in a sandwich she purchased last November.

The civil suit, filed in Bucks County court, said plaintiff Ellen Manfalouti had a friend pick her up a sandwich from the Chick-fil-A location at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

As Manfalouti began to eat her meal, she soon discovered there was a dead rodent "baked into the bun," according to the lawsuit.

Manfalouti was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea. She claims to have suffered both monetary losses and psychological injuries.

Restaurant owner Dave Heffernan and Chick-fil-A of Oxford Valley Road are charged with multiple counts including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, product liability and breach of implied warranty.