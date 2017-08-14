Lawsuits Chick-Fil-A
081417_rodentchickfila Source/Bucks County Court of Common Pleas

Exhibit in civil lawsuit filed against Bucks County Chick-fil-A.

August 14, 2017

Lawsuit: Bucks County woman finds dead rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich

Lawsuits Chick-Fil-A Bucks County Sandwiches Courts Rodents
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A Bucks County woman is seeking $50,000 in monetary damages from the owner of a local Chick-fil-A after she allegedly found a dead rodent in a sandwich she purchased last November.

The civil suit, filed in Bucks County court, said plaintiff Ellen Manfalouti had a friend pick her up a sandwich from the Chick-fil-A location at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

As Manfalouti began to eat her meal, she soon discovered there was a dead rodent "baked into the bun," according to the lawsuit.

Manfalouti was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea. She claims to have suffered both monetary losses and psychological injuries.

Restaurant owner Dave Heffernan and Chick-fil-A of Oxford Valley Road are charged with multiple counts including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, product liability and breach of implied warranty.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Technology

nuclear map

How far would a North Korean bomb reach from City Hall? One N.J. historian has the answer

Eagles

081317RonaldDarby

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 16

Quizzo

081317_TheWirequizzo

Philly Quizzo team scores flawless victory in 'The Wire' showdown

Phillies

081317.Utley

WATCH: Chase Utley earns second career ejection after asking umpire to slide out of way

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.