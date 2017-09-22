Let Adele's pianist perform for you while you brunch

On weekends, Walnut Street Café serves a decadent brunch. The menu includes khachapuri (a Georgian egg-and-cheese-filled bread dish), black scrapple, a pork belly sandwich, a seafood tower and much more – and that's without diving into the pastry counter selections.

Brunch is served both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you'll want to head to the restaurant Sunday for live entertainment. Walnut Street Café hosts a jazz group each week to entertain guests.

On Sunday, Sept. 23, they've booked Eric Wortham to perform. The Philadelphia pianist spent 2016 and 2017 on tour with Adele in her backing band.

He also performed on Adele’s live version of "When We Were Young (Live at The Church Studios)" and appeared with Adele on her NBC televised special "Adele Live in New York City."

Reservations for Walnut Street Café can be made online or by calling (215) 867-8067.

Brunch with Eric Wortham

Sunday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walnut Street Café

2929 Walnut St.

(215) 867-8067

