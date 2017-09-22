Performances Piano
Walnut Street Café serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 22, 2017

Let Adele's pianist perform for you while you brunch

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On weekends, Walnut Street Café serves a decadent brunch. The menu includes khachapuri (a Georgian egg-and-cheese-filled bread dish), black scrapple, a pork belly sandwich, a seafood tower and much more – and that's without diving into the pastry counter selections.

Brunch is served both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you'll want to head to the restaurant Sunday for live entertainment. Walnut Street Café hosts a jazz group each week to entertain guests.

On Sunday, Sept. 23, they've booked Eric Wortham to perform. The Philadelphia pianist spent 2016 and 2017 on tour with Adele in her backing band. 

He also performed on Adele’s live version of "When We Were Young (Live at The Church Studios)" and appeared with Adele on her NBC televised special "Adele Live in New York City."

Reservations for Walnut Street Café can be made online or by calling (215) 867-8067.

Brunch with Eric Wortham

Sunday, Sept. 23
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walnut Street Café
2929 Walnut St.
(215) 867-8067

