Local wonder Tastykake unveils snackable Kake Chips

Well, they're not kale chips. They won't be a healthier choice in that sense.

But Tastykake, the Philadelphia-based maker of the beloved Krimpet and many other hits, just debuted a brand new snack: Kake Chips.

Yes, you can now consume your Tastykakes in the form of chips, which seems to be a bit less of a caloric investment than the packets you spent your childhood licking clean.

"With the launch of Kake Chips, we’re thrilled to introduce our fans nationwide to a completely new and delicious Kake experience,” said Brent Bradshaw, vice president of cake marketing at Flowers Foods, the parent company of Tastykake. “Kake Chips highlight Tastykake’s wide variety of flavors and textures, and the convenient, resealable packaging makes them the ideal treat for on-the-go or at-home snacking.”

These have the potential to be lethally tasty in the same way Sweet and Salty Caramel Bugles can take a controlling interest over your appetite. Kake Chips combine the chip texture and the cake taste, making them a candidate for a Nutella spread.

The new chips come in two flavors: birthday cake-flavored crisps with colorful sprinkles and Salted Caramel Kake Chips.

As of Sept. 25, they're available on retail shelves around the country.