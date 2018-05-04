Luke's Lobster throwing anniversary party

Luke's Lobster is celebrating the third anniversary of it's Rittenhouse location with a big party on Friday, May 18.

A lobsterman from Maine will do live lobster demos throughout the day, there will be a one-day-only special and one lucky guest will win free lobster for a year.

Everyone who stops into Luke's Lobster will be eligible to win. Just toss your email into the drawing and the eatery will randomly select a winner.



While there, enjoy the anniversary special, the "Lobstah Party." For $30, you'll get a lobster roll, half lobster tail, small lobster corn chowder and a side.

Luke's Lobster Anniversary Party

Friday, May 18

Beginning at 11 a.m.

Luke's Lobster in Rittenhouse

130 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102