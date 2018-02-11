Matthew McConaughey has words for Nick Foles

February 11, 2018
Actor Matthew McConaughey, whose work stretches from the Oscar-winning "Dallas Buyers Club" to the not-Oscar-winning "Magic Mike," has words for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.
Like Foles, McConaughey is a native Texan. As Texas doesn’t typically root for the Eagles, the actor took a minute to reach out to Foles following the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory.
His method of communication? A full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Austin American-Statesman newspaper.
“From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles,” the ad reads before the sign off: “Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”
John Bridges, the managing editor of the paper, tweeted out a photo of the ad, as did sports reporter Brian Davis.
Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C86udnEjoR— John Bridges (@JohnBridges) February 11, 2018
Look at this full-page ad in today’s American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zEtkejQT6O— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018
As odd it may seem that an Oscar-winning actor reserved a local Texas newspaper page to congratulate the Eagles, crazier things have happened -- like a player once on the precipice of retirement becoming a Super Bowl MVP.
Now that you’re all caught up on your Matthew McConaughey news, please enjoy this four-minute clip of everytime the actor has said “Alright, alright, alright,” in a movie. You’re welcome.