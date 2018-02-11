Matthew McConaughey has words for Nick Foles

Actor Matthew McConaughey, whose work stretches from the Oscar-winning "Dallas Buyers Club" to the not-Oscar-winning "Magic Mike," has words for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Like Foles, McConaughey is a native Texan. As Texas doesn’t typically root for the Eagles, the actor took a minute to reach out to Foles following the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory.

His method of communication? A full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Austin American-Statesman newspaper.



“From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles,” the ad reads before the sign off: “Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”

John Bridges, the managing editor of the paper, tweeted out a photo of the ad, as did sports reporter Brian Davis.





As odd it may seem that an Oscar-winning actor reserved a local Texas newspaper page to congratulate the Eagles, crazier things have happened -- like a player once on the precipice of retirement becoming a Super Bowl MVP.



Now that you’re all caught up on your Matthew McConaughey news, please enjoy this four-minute clip of everytime the actor has said “Alright, alright, alright,” in a movie. You’re welcome.



