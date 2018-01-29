January 29, 2018

Meek Mill, Colin Kaepernick match donations for Philly youth nonprofit

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Donations Youth
01162018_Meek_Mill_USAT Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Rapper and songwriter Meek Mill, seen here at a Philadelphia 76ers game, was caught in a trap of probation that led to an extremely harsh sentence for a minor violation, state Rep. Jason Dawkins writes.

Colin Kaepernick and Meek Mill are each donating $10,000 to Youth Service Inc., a Philadelphia non-profit that offers support services for children and families.

The donations are part of Kaepernick’s pledge to donate a total $1 million to various non-profits throughout the country that benefit what Kaepernick describes as “oppressed communities.” Vowing to donate $100,000 a month for 10 months, Kaepernick is now entering the final installment of his pledge.

Rapper Meek Mill, a Philly native currently serving a controversial two- to four-year prison sentence for probation violation charges, said he would match Kaepernick’s donation to the organization.

Kaepernick announced the donations on Twitter Monday.

“Meek asked for me to donate 10K to Youth Service, Inc., whose mission is to strengthen the family unit, help at-risk teens, and promote child safety,” Kaepernick said.

“Even though Meek has been hit with unjust sentencing, he continues to uplift and fight for our communities.”

Kaepernick and Meek Mill have both been subjects of controversial news stories over the last several months. Kaepernick's decision not to stand for the National Anthem before a San Francisco 49ers game last August, doing so to protest police brutality and the oppression of minorities, spurred public discussion in and out of the NFL as more players joined him in taking a knee.

For Meek Mill, his recent prison sentence sparked a widespread debate about racial bias in sentencing.

Learn more about Youth Services, Inc. here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Donations Youth Philadelphia Meek Mill Colin Kaepernick Social Media Twitter

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look back at the Eagles' and Patriots' Super Bowl odds as the 2017 season progressed
012918EaglesSuperBowlOdds

Courts

For 'Skinny Joey' Merlino, racketeering trial his chance to put feds under microscope
01292018_Joey_Merlino_MTS

Food & Drink

Where to order food for your Super Bowl LII party
Super Bowl LII catering from Di Bruno Bros.

Valentine's Day

Impress your special someone with these unique Valentine's Day date ideas
Valentine's Day hearts

Weather

Updated forecast: Some snow coming for Tuesday
Carroll - Snow

Eagles

10 surprise players who helped the Eagles get to the Super Bowl
012918PatrickRobinson

Escapes

Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.