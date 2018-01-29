Meek Mill, Colin Kaepernick match donations for Philly youth nonprofit

Colin Kaepernick and Meek Mill are each donating $10,000 to Youth Service Inc., a Philadelphia non-profit that offers support services for children and families.

The donations are part of Kaepernick’s pledge to donate a total $1 million to various non-profits throughout the country that benefit what Kaepernick describes as “oppressed communities.” Vowing to donate $100,000 a month for 10 months, Kaepernick is now entering the final installment of his pledge.

Rapper Meek Mill, a Philly native currently serving a controversial two- to four-year prison sentence for probation violation charges, said he would match Kaepernick’s donation to the organization.

Kaepernick announced the donations on Twitter Monday.

“Meek asked for me to donate 10K to Youth Service, Inc., whose mission is to strengthen the family unit, help at-risk teens, and promote child safety,” Kaepernick said.

“Even though Meek has been hit with unjust sentencing, he continues to uplift and fight for our communities.”

Kaepernick and Meek Mill have both been subjects of controversial news stories over the last several months. Kaepernick's decision not to stand for the National Anthem before a San Francisco 49ers game last August, doing so to protest police brutality and the oppression of minorities, spurred public discussion in and out of the NFL as more players joined him in taking a knee.

For Meek Mill, his recent prison sentence sparked a widespread debate about racial bias in sentencing.

