Morris Arboretum festival celebrates cherry blossoms and Japanese culture

This spring, Morris Arboretum will once again host its annual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival. The event will take place on two Saturdays: April 7 and April 14.



Families can check out the more than 35 varieties of cherry trees in the arboretum and can experience Japanese culture. There will be guided walks, a Taiko drumming performance, a tea ceremony and more activities.

On both dates, attendees will be able to go on a 45-minute walk past all the cherry species, as well as an hour tour of the Japanese plants and gardens.

The Kyo Daiko Drumming Crew will also perform Taiko drumming, which has been practiced in Japan for hundeds of years, on both Saturdays.

Those who visit the arboretum on April 7 will have an opportunity to watch a Japanese tea demonstration, too.

On April 14, there will be a kimono dressing demonstration, an origami workshop and a performance of the ancient Japanese swordsmanship technique, Ken Jutsu.

All festival activities are free. Admission to the arboretum is $10-$19 per person. Members, PennCard holders and children under age 3 receive free admission.

Saturday, April 7 and Saturday, April 14

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $10-$19 arboretum admission

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118