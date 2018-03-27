March 27, 2018

Morris Arboretum festival celebrates cherry blossoms and Japanese culture

There will be guided walks, a drumming performance, a tea ceremony and more activities

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morris Arboretum's Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival Morris Arboretum/PhillyVoice

Each year Morris Arboretum celebrates cherry blossom season with special events.

This spring, Morris Arboretum will once again host its annual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival. The event will take place on two Saturdays: April 7 and April 14.

Families can check out the more than 35 varieties of cherry trees in the arboretum and can experience Japanese culture. There will be guided walks, a Taiko drumming performance, a tea ceremony and more activities.

RELATED: Enjoy picturesque views of cherry blossoms at this springtime race | Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden | Food trucks to gather in Manayunk for StrEAT Food Festival 2018

On both dates, attendees will be able to go on a 45-minute walk past all the cherry species, as well as an hour tour of the Japanese plants and gardens.

The Kyo Daiko Drumming Crew will also perform Taiko drumming, which has been practiced in Japan for hundeds of years, on both Saturdays.

Those who visit the arboretum on April 7 will have an opportunity to watch a Japanese tea demonstration, too.

On April 14, there will be a kimono dressing demonstration, an origami workshop and a performance of the ancient Japanese swordsmanship technique, Ken Jutsu.

All festival activities are free. Admission to the arboretum is $10-$19 per person. Members, PennCard holders and children under age 3 receive free admission.

Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival

Saturday, April 7 and Saturday, April 14
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $10-$19 arboretum admission
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

