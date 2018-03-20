New murder-mystery show features characters from 'The Golden Girls'

Grab your shoulder pads and a slice of cheesecake.

This April, check out an interactive, improvised murder-mystery show based on the board game Clue and featuring characters from the classic '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls."

The seniors from Miami find themselves in the middle of a murder. Who did it? Was it Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, Sophia or someone else?



"Murder Manor: The Golden Girls Edition" will take place Fridays in April, at CSz Philadelphia at the Adrienne Theater.

Tickets to the show are $15 per person.

"Murder Manor: The Golden Girls Edition"

Fridays in April

8 p.m. | $15 per person

CSz Philadelphia

2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia PA 19107