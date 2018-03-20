March 20, 2018

New murder-mystery show features characters from 'The Golden Girls'

Who did it? Was it Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, Sophia or someone else?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Betty White in The Golden Girls "The Golden Girls"/TV Land

Betty White in "The Golden Girls."

Grab your shoulder pads and a slice of cheesecake.

This April, check out an interactive, improvised murder-mystery show based on the board game Clue and featuring characters from the classic '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls."

The seniors from Miami find themselves in the middle of a murder. Who did it? Was it Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, Sophia or someone else?

"Murder Manor: The Golden Girls Edition" will take place Fridays in April, at CSz Philadelphia at the Adrienne Theater.

Tickets to the show are $15 per person.

"Murder Manor: The Golden Girls Edition"

Fridays in April
8 p.m. | $15 per person
CSz Philadelphia
2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia PA 19107

