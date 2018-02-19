February 19, 2018

Celebrate National Margarita Day 2018 with these deals and specials

The only thing better than a margarita is two margaritas

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Margaritas
Jalapeno Strawberry Margarita Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

El Vez's jalapeno-infused strawberry margarita, garnished with a habanero pepper and a chili-salt rim.

Feb. 22 is an important date to remember. It's National Margarita Day!

On Thursday, bars and restaurants in Philly, the surrounding suburbs and New Jersey will offer deals and specials in honor of the best fake holiday in February.

One chain restaurant will sell classic margaritas for $2.22. An Old City bar will have 35 margarita flavors. Patron will be handing out samples in Ardmore. There are tons of options for those looking to celebrate the refreshing, crisp cocktail.

RELATED: Another neighborhood is hosting its own Restaurant Week this winter | More than 100 wines will be poured at Philly Wine Week's Opening Corks

Infusion Lounge

Gather friends at Infusion Lounge in Old City to drink bottomless margaritas for $25 per person. There will be 35 flavors to choose from, including blood orange, watermelon-jalapeño, pineapple-ginger and strawberry.

Register online and pay at the door. Bottomless will be available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. After, margaritas will be $5 each through midnight.

Thursday, Feb. 22
7-9 p.m. | $25 per person
16 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
 (267) 908-4009

Bahama Breeze

NoneCourtesy of Bahama Breeze/PhillyVoice

Bahama Breeze is launching a margarita-inspired beauty collection.

Once again, classic margaritas will be $2.22 all day at Bahama Breeze on National Margarita Day.

This year, Bahama Breeze is also launching a margarita-inspired nail polish collection, created in partnership with SOPHi. Each of the 39 Bahama Breeze restaurants nationwide will give away 100 bottles of nail polish, with purchase of food or drink, on Feb. 22.

The brightly colored nail polishes will also be available online. They will be sold for $5 each.

Thursday, Feb. 22
320 Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 491-9822

Besito Mexican

All day on National Margarita Day, this Mexican restaurant in Ardmore will serve $5 classic and frozen margaritas, as well as $8 Patron margaritas. The tequila brand will also be at the restaurant from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to give out free samples.

Thursday, Feb. 22
105 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 417-6825

Veda

Celebrate National Margarita Day at this modern Indian bistro. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., purchase one of the four speciality margaritas made with Don Julio tequila and receive a free taco. 

The taco options are Veda's Chicken Achari Tikka Taco or the Masala Grilled Tofu and Peppers Taco.

Thursday, Feb. 22
5-10 p.m.
1920 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 519-2001

Scarpetta Philadelphia

NoneScarpetta Philadelphia/PhillyVoice

The “Margarita Italiana” is an innovative take on the classic cocktail.

Enjoy an Italian twist on the classic margarita at Scarpetta Philadelphia. The signiture cocktail features Avion silver, Aperol, fresh grapefruit juice and a hint of lime.

On National Margarita Day it will be $7, which is half-off the original price.

Thursday, Feb. 22
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 558-4199

Landmark Americana

Landmark Americana, which has locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will sell $2 "U Call It" drinks on National Margarita Day, beginning at 9 p.m. The house margarita is included in the special promotion.

Landmark will also have a deal on burgers – buy one, get one free.

Thursday, Feb. 22
Beginning at 9 p.m.
3333 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-4500

Valley Tavern at Valley Forge Casino Resort

At Valley Tavern on Feb. 22, enjoy a trio of margaritas with a trio of tacos for $16.

Guests will enjoy the classic, pineapple-cilantro and bourbon margaritas, along with the chicken tinga, el pastore and short rib tacos.

Thursday, Feb. 22
1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 768-5004

Olón

On Feb. 22, Tropicana Atlantic City will celebrate National Margarita Day with a margarita challenge at Olón

Bartenders from Tropicana venues will gather at the restaurant to pour their version of the best margarita.

Guests can watch and vote on their favorite. There will be complimentary guacamole and chips to snack on, as well.

Thursday, Feb. 22
Beginning at 5 p.m.
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 340-4050

Continental Atlantic City

Continental Atlantic City is bringing back the popular "Pineapple Express" for a limited time in celebration of National Margarita Day. The cocktail features mezcal, milagro, agave nectar, roasted pineapple and a volcanic salt rim.

1 Oceanic Terrace, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 674-8300

If none of those work for you, the local restaurants and bars below all serve delicious margaritas and many offer happy hour.

NoneCourtesy Ocean Prime/PhillyVoice

A margarita from Ocean Prime.

• El Vez (121 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• BYOB Café Ynez (2025 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19146)

• Taqueria Feliz (4410 Main St., Manayunk, PA 19127)

• Distrito (3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104)

• La Calaca Feliz (2321 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Las Bugambilias (148 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Xochitl (408 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Mission Taqueria (1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102)

• Mixto (1141 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• Lolita (106 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107)

• Bar Bombón (133 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103)

• Cantina Dos Segundos (931 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123)

• Ocean Prime (124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102)

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Margaritas Philadelphia Atlantic City New Jersey Cocktails Holidays

Just In

Must Read

Quality of Life

A noisy Queen Village gate turns a young couple's dream home into a nightmare
Carroll - Noisy Queen Village Gate

Sixers

What they're saying about the Sixers: Joel Embiid cements his place among the stars
022018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Actors

Forest Whitaker: Have a better understanding of Africa from 'Black Panther'
Forest Whitaker

Flyers

With Neuvirth out 'long-term,' Flyers pay hefty price for Red Wings' Petr Mrazek
021918_Mrazek-Petr_usat

Controversy

Chinese leaders take aim at Franklin Institute for vandalism of ancient statue
Carroll - Franklin Institute Terracotta Warriors

Flower Show

Philadelphia Flower Show throwing disco-themed after-hours party
Image from the 2016 Philadelphia Flower Show

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.