Museum of the American Revolution to extend hours, offer discount admission on certain dates

September 14, 2017
The Museum of the American Revolution's new "Third Tuesdays: History After Hours" series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
From 5-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, there will be themed programs, happy hour specials, games and discounted admission.
Access to the full museum will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Museum members can attend for free.
Normally, admission is $19 for adults.
The Sept. 19 event will center on George Washington's War Tent, which is the cornerstone of the Museum's collection of Revolutionary-era artifacts.
Visitors can see the tent during a show in the museum's theater at 7 p.m.
At a mobile Discovery Cart, educators will display and discuss objects related to Washington’s War Tent.
There will also be a selfie station where guests can try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing and use reproduction weapons and other props to take keepsake photos.
Live entertainment will be provided by musician Erik Lichack, who will perform 18th-century music on period woodwinds (flute and flageolet).
For the happy hour food & drink specials, head to the museum's Cross Keys Café between 5-7 p.m.
The next Third Tuesdays event will take place on Oct. 17. After that, the series will take a break during the holidays and will resume in January 2018.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19
5-8 p.m. | $5-$10 admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
(215) 253-6731