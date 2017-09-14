Museum of the American Revolution to extend hours, offer discount admission on certain dates

The Museum of the American Revolution's new "Third Tuesdays: History After Hours" series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

From 5-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, there will be themed programs, happy hour specials, games and discounted admission.

Access to the full museum will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Museum members can attend for free.

Normally, admission is $19 for adults.

The Sept. 19 event will center on George Washington's War Tent, which is the cornerstone of the Museum's collection of Revolutionary-era artifacts.

Visitors can see the tent during a show in the museum's theater at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/PhillyVoice Washington's War Tent at the Museum of the American Revolution.

At a mobile Discovery Cart, educators will display and discuss objects related to Washington’s War Tent.



There will also be a selfie station where guests can try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing and use reproduction weapons and other props to take keepsake photos.

Live entertainment will be provided by musician Erik Lichack, who will perform 18th-century music on period woodwinds (flute and flageolet).

For the happy hour food & drink specials, head to the museum's Cross Keys Café between 5-7 p.m.

The next Third Tuesdays event will take place on Oct. 17. After that, the series will take a break during the holidays and will resume in January 2018.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19

5-8 p.m. | $5-$10 admission

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

(215) 253-6731

