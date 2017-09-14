Museums Deals
Hundreds were in attendance on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for the opening of the Museum of the American Revolution.

September 14, 2017

Museum of the American Revolution to extend hours, offer discount admission on certain dates

Access to the full museum will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Museum of the American Revolution's new "Third Tuesdays: History After Hours" series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

From 5-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, there will be themed programs, happy hour specials, games and discounted admission.

Access to the full museum will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Museum members can attend for free.

Normally, admission is $19 for adults.

The Sept. 19 event will center on George Washington's War Tent, which is the cornerstone of the Museum's collection of Revolutionary-era artifacts.

Visitors can see the tent during a show in the museum's theater at 7 p.m.

NoneCourtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/PhillyVoice

Washington's War Tent at the Museum of the American Revolution.


At a mobile Discovery Cart, educators will display and discuss objects related to Washington’s War Tent.

There will also be a selfie station where guests can try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing and use reproduction weapons and other props to take keepsake photos.

Live entertainment will be provided by musician Erik Lichack, who will perform 18th-century music on period woodwinds (flute and flageolet).

For the happy hour food & drink specials, head to the museum's Cross Keys Café between 5-7 p.m.

The next Third Tuesdays event will take place on Oct. 17. After that, the series will take a break during the holidays and will resume in January 2018.

Third Tuesdays: History After Hours Series

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19
5-8 p.m. | $5-$10 admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
(215) 253-6731

