January 23, 2018

Nickelodeon stars to make appearances at festival for kids in New Jersey

A fun-filled day for the family with bounce houses, face painting, meet-and-greets and more


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" is a show on Nickelodeon.

"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" is a show on Nickelodeon.

Kidabaloo, a festival for kids, will include bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, various family-friendly entertainment and special appearances from Nickelodeon stars.

There are two opportunities to experience Kidabaloo in New Jersey. Stop by Convention Hall in Asbury Park on Feb. 17, or Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 10.

Sean Ryan Fox, who plays Jasper on Nickelodeon’s "Henry Danger," will be the special guest at Asbury Park.

In Atlantic City, kids will have the opportunity to meet Lizzy Greene, who plays Dawn on Nickelodeon’s "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn."

VIP tickets are needed for meet-and-greets with the Nickelodeon stars.

Kidabaloo in Asbury Park

Saturday, Feb. 17
Noon | $10-$23 per person
Convention Hall in Asbury Park
1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712

Kidabaloo in Atlantic City

Saturday, March 10
Noon | $15-$45 per person
Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City
2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

