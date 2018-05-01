Night race at Morris Arboretum ends with food truck party

Competing in a race can be fun. There's the camaraderie, the adrenaline rush and the feeling of accomplishment.

Having to wake up at sunrise to run isn't so fun, though, especially if you're not a morning person.

That's why the Night Race & After Party benefiting Blossom Philadelphia is great – it starts at 6:30 p.m.

The race will take place Thursday, May 24, at the Morris Arboretum.

Located in the Northwestern corner of Philadelphia, the lush, green space includes a formal rose garden, a collection of outdoor sculptures and tons of plants from North America, Asia and Europe.

At the finish line, there will be food trucks and a beer garden.



When registering for the race, there are a few options. Runners can sign up for the 5K run with after-party access, or the 2K walk with after-party access.



Non-runners cheering friends and family on can sign up for just the party.

Thursday, May 24

6:30 p.m. start time | $25-$60 per person

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

(215) 247-5777