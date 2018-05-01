May 01, 2018

Night race at Morris Arboretum ends with food truck party

Good news for night owls: No 6 a.m. wake-up call for this 5K

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Stock_Carroll - Running on the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Two runners race along a scenic path in Philadelphia.

Competing in a race can be fun. There's the camaraderie, the adrenaline rush and the feeling of accomplishment. 

Having to wake up at sunrise to run isn't so fun, though, especially if you're not a morning person.

That's why the Night Race & After Party benefiting Blossom Philadelphia is great – it starts at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Laurel Hill Cemetery hosting yoga classes | Race up 46 flights of stairs during Big Climb Philly

The race will take place Thursday, May 24, at the Morris Arboretum. 

Located in the Northwestern corner of Philadelphia, the lush, green space includes a formal rose garden, a collection of outdoor sculptures and tons of plants from North America, Asia and Europe.

At the finish line, there will be food trucks and a beer garden.

When registering for the race, there are a few options. Runners can sign up for the 5K run with after-party access, or the 2K walk with after-party access.

Non-runners cheering friends and family on can sign up for just the party.

Night Race & After Party 

Thursday, May 24
6:30 p.m. start time | $25-$60 per person
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118
(215) 247-5777

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Morris Arboretum Beer Gardens Food Trucks Running

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Two Eagles stars (laughably) land on back end of 'NFL Top 100' list
050118LaneJohnson

Fundraisers

PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala
Carroll - 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Opinion

NFL Draft just the latest reminder that Philly > Dallas
Carroll - Eagles Parade

Media

Free Library of Philadelphia announces free access to New York Times with library card
04272018_free_library_phila_FCH.jpg

Celebrities

Andy Cohen's worst interview? Philly's own Amber Rose
Andy Cohen

Wildlife

Pennsylvania Game Commission euthanizes coyote caught in Philadelphia
Coy wolf PPD

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.