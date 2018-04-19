April 19, 2018

Race up 46 flights of stairs during Big Climb Philly

Think you're up for the challenge?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Fundraisers
Exercising outside in Philadelphia.

Take a break from the StairMaster on Saturday, May 19, and instead hustle up some real stairs during Big Climb Philly.

Participants will climb 46 flights of stairs – in total there will be 1,065 steps – at FMC Tower at Cira Centre South.

At the top, there will be a big post-climb celebration.

The unique event is a fundraiser for The Leukemia and Lymphoma SocietyAll participants are asked to raise a minimum of $100, in addition to paying a $35 registration fee.

You can find more information on fundraising tips and requirements on the official website.

Big Climb Philly

Saturday, May 19
$35 registration fee and $100 fundraising minimum
FMC Tower at Cira Centre South
2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

