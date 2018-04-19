Race up 46 flights of stairs during Big Climb Philly

April 19, 2018
Take a break from the StairMaster on Saturday, May 19, and instead hustle up some real stairs during Big Climb Philly.
Participants will climb 46 flights of stairs – in total there will be 1,065 steps – at FMC Tower at Cira Centre South.
At the top, there will be a big post-climb celebration.
The unique event is a fundraiser for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $100, in addition to paying a $35 registration fee.
You can find more information on fundraising tips and requirements on the official website.
Saturday, May 19
$35 registration fee and $100 fundraising minimum
FMC Tower at Cira Centre South
2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104