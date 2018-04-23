April 23, 2018

Laurel Hill Cemetery hosting yoga classes

Find your flow at the National Historic Landmark

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This spring and summer, Laurel Hill Cemetery will host yoga classes. 

On the first Saturday of the month, from May through September, yogis can practice in the cemetery, overlooking the Schuylkill River.

Sessions will be held outdoors on the pavement, along a section nicknamed "Millionaires’ Row," where there are several mausoleums.

Tickets for each hour-long class are $15 per person. Yoga starts at 10 a.m. and Emily Tara Sabalbaro will be the instructor.

If you plan on attending, remember to being a mat and water. Free parking is located in the lot across the street from the cemetery's gatehouse.

Laurel Hill Cemetery is National Historic Landmark.

Yoga in the Cemetery

Saturday, May 5
Saturday, June 2
Saturday, July 7
Saturday, Aug. 4
Saturday, Sept. 1
10 a.m. | $15 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

