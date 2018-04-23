Laurel Hill Cemetery hosting yoga classes

This spring and summer, Laurel Hill Cemetery will host yoga classes.

On the first Saturday of the month, from May through September, yogis can practice in the cemetery, overlooking the Schuylkill River.

Sessions will be held outdoors on the pavement, along a section nicknamed "Millionaires’ Row," where there are several mausoleums.



Tickets for each hour-long class are $15 per person. Yoga starts at 10 a.m. and Emily Tara Sabalbaro will be the instructor.

If you plan on attending, remember to being a mat and water. Free parking is located in the lot across the street from the cemetery's gatehouse.

Laurel Hill Cemetery is National Historic Landmark.

Saturday, May 5

Saturday, June 2

Saturday, July 7

Saturday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. | $15 per person

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

