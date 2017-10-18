No, Melania Trump does not have a body double

October 18, 2017
It was funny at first, but now it's just getting silly.
The social media world continues to circulate a now-viral conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double. Seriously.
An initial Facebook post on Friday questioned whether a decoy "stood in" for the First Lady as her husband, President Donald Trump, took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
The post included a video and two pictures of the interview, along with another picture of a sunglasses-free Melania.
"Will the real Melania please stand up?" Andrea Wagner Barton, an actress and comedian, said in a tongue-in-cheek caption. The post has nearly 110,000 shares to date.
But the conspiracy theory was given new life Wednesday, in part due to the following post, which gained some 38,000 retweets as of Wednesday night.
This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
Maybe that user was also joking. Then again, maybe not.
Let me save you some time from looking it up. It's not her. pic.twitter.com/IJjHEzWs8p— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
I initially didn't notice, but thought it was strange when he said "my wife Melania, she's right here" to try & convince media it was her.— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
TMZ just picked up the story and now I'm getting death threats for exposing the fake Melania Trump. Sipping on my @CloudN9neSyrup to relax.— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017
Some media outlets on Wednesday, like this one, found the theory ridiculous and the Twitter reaction hilarious.
So let's get to that. Here are some of our favorites:
Me: I can't deal with all this fake news, it's harming American democracy— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017
Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double
Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8
Just imagine, getting up in the morning, getting ready to go to work as Melania’s double. pic.twitter.com/AHe5eihWBY— Lew Archer (@MZGunter) October 18, 2017
That time Trump used Caitlyn Jenner as a body double for Melania ... pic.twitter.com/8HDGzP0xf4— Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) October 18, 2017
As much as I would have loved to roast the Donald for the Melania stunt double situation, it looks like it was just a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/MH6lswLoAq— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) October 18, 2017
Melania is not the only one in Washington with a body double...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 18, 2017
I just walked past Mike Pence’s body double. pic.twitter.com/zKutBCEG04
Do you think Melania Trump has a “body double”?— 🇺🇸 MARQUIS 🇮🇱 (@RealMarquis7) October 18, 2017
Vote and RT#Trump #WednesdayWisdom
I don't think Melania has a body double...but I think she's giving the idea some serious thought right about now— Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) October 18, 2017