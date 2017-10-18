Social Media Conspiracy Theories
October 18, 2017

No, Melania Trump does not have a body double

By Andrew Parent
It was funny at first, but now it's just getting silly.

The social media world continues to circulate a now-viral conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double. Seriously.

An initial Facebook post on Friday questioned whether a decoy "stood in" for the First Lady as her husband, President Donald Trump, took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

The post included a video and two pictures of the interview, along with another picture of a sunglasses-free Melania.

"Will the real Melania please stand up?" Andrea Wagner Barton, an actress and comedian, said in a tongue-in-cheek caption. The post has nearly 110,000 shares to date.

But the conspiracy theory was given new life Wednesday, in part due to the following post, which gained some 38,000 retweets as of Wednesday night.

Maybe that user was also joking. Then again, maybe not.



Some media outlets on Wednesday, like this one, found the theory ridiculous and the Twitter reaction hilarious.

So let's get to that. Here are some of our favorites:





