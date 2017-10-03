Food & Drink Oktoberfest
The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

October 03, 2017

Oktoberfest beer garden opening in Philadelphia Museum of Art

It will pop up on pay-what-you-wish admission nights

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

An Oktoberfest beer garden will be set up on the Great Stair Hall Balcony in the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday nights this October.

Find it there on Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. From 5-8:30 p.m., craft beer, giant pretzels and bratwurst will be available.

RELATED: PMA presents first U.S. solo exhibit of internationally acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola | Pizzeria Vetri introduces new fall menu | Your guide to the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in Philly

Beer flights and signature bites are available at a discounted rate when purchased in advance. The price is $20 ($18 for members) online and $25 ($22.50 for members) on-site.

Museum admission is not included in the fee. However, on Wednesday nights, admission is pay-what-you-wish after 5 p.m.

Pop-up Oktoberfest beer garden inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.


Oktoberfest Beer Garden

Wednesdays in October
5-8:30 p.m. | $18-$25 per person, in addition to museum admission
Great Stair Hall Balcony in the Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sinead Cummings

