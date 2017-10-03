Oktoberfest beer garden opening in Philadelphia Museum of Art

An Oktoberfest beer garden will be set up on the Great Stair Hall Balcony in the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday nights this October.

Find it there on Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. From 5-8:30 p.m., craft beer, giant pretzels and bratwurst will be available.

Beer flights and signature bites are available at a discounted rate when purchased in advance. The price is $20 ($18 for members) online and $25 ($22.50 for members) on-site.



Museum admission is not included in the fee. However, on Wednesday nights, admission is pay-what-you-wish after 5 p.m.

Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Pop-up Oktoberfest beer garden inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



Wednesdays in October

5-8:30 p.m. | $18-$25 per person, in addition to museum admission

Great Stair Hall Balcony in the Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

