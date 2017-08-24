Fitness Cardio
One Liberty Observation Deck M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Soaring 883 feet above street level, the One Liberty Observation Deck offers 360-degree views of Philadelphia’s Center City and far beyond.

August 24, 2017

You can now work out at One Liberty Observation Deck

New health and wellness series includes silent disco workout, laser tag, sunset yoga

Fitness Cardio One Liberty Observation Deck Wellness Health Free Dance Center City Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

There will be a free fitness event at One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor of One Liberty Place, on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Those looking for a cardio-packed workout are invited to sweat it out from 7-8:30 p.m. The panoramic views of Philly at sunset should help attendees power through the toughest circuits.

Trainer Molly Electro will be leading the hip-hop abs class, where all participants will get silent disco headphones so they can blast music as they sweat.

This event is part of One Liberty Observation Deck and City Fitness Philadelphia's new health and wellness series One Fit Philly. Upcoming events in the series include laser tag and sunset yoga.

While the fitness event is free, space is limited and registration is required.

One Fit Philly: Sunset Silent Disco 

Wednesday, Aug. 30
7-8:30 p.m. | Free with registration
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

