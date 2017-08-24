You can now work out at One Liberty Observation Deck

There will be a free fitness event at One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor of One Liberty Place, on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Those looking for a cardio-packed workout are invited to sweat it out from 7-8:30 p.m. The panoramic views of Philly at sunset should help attendees power through the toughest circuits.

Trainer Molly Electro will be leading the hip-hop abs class, where all participants will get silent disco headphones so they can blast music as they sweat.

This event is part of One Liberty Observation Deck and City Fitness Philadelphia's new health and wellness series One Fit Philly. Upcoming events in the series include laser tag and sunset yoga.



While the fitness event is free, space is limited and registration is required.