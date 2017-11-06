Travel and Leisure Destinations
The downtown Phoenixville area is just a short trip from Philadelphia.

November 06, 2017

Phoenixville, Chesco is just one stop away

This bustling little borough has plenty to offer for the boozehound (and places to stay)

Travel and Leisure Destinations Chester County Weekend Activities Food and Drink Vacation
By Caroline Russock
PhillyVoice Contributor

Philadelphia’s central location on I-95 means that both New York and Baltimore are a quick, 100 mile trip. But within that very same 100-mile radius are plenty of weekend away-worthy escapes ideal for fall vacationing. 

This week we’re making the quick commute to Phoenixville, Chester County, a former industrial town with a booming main street that’s ripe for a beer, wine and spirits crawl.

Drive Time: No one loves driving on I-76, but in just about an hour, all of that Schuylkill traffic will be a mere memory, especially with a drink in hand.

Where to Stay: Although it might be a relatively quick trip back to the city, parking the car and having a home base is a much more appealing option than heading back home after a full day. There are a few hotel options in nearby King of Prussia, but opt for a cozy, walkable AirBnb for an optimal Phoenixville overnight. This townhouse, originally built to house factory workers, has been lovingly rehabbed into a two bedroom, three-floor haven for up to five guests for $115 a night.

What to Do: Bridge Street, Phoenixville’s main drag, is lined with breweries, distilleries and wine bars, serving primarily Pennsylvania-made pours. Kick off the crawl at graffiti covered Root Down Brewing for a few five-ounce samples before heading around the corner to hitting the bar at Stable 12 for a flight of house brews. If you’re game, Crowded Castle offers beer pong tables alongside its 13-beer line-up. Those in the market for something more post grad than collegiate can sip wines from Sand Castle vineyards at Taste.

Where to Eat: Expertly made Neapolitan pies are what it’s all about at Vecchia Pizzeria, a BYO with a simple menu and dedication to the craft of pizza making. Somewhere between personal and sharable, the 12-inch pizzas here are quickly cooked in a custom built, wood-fired oven and finished with top notch imports like fiore de latte mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes.

Where’s the Nightlife: One option is rounding out the day’s bar crawl with a visit to Bluebird Distilling, a spacious tasting room and cocktail bar that makes good use of the company’s line of spirits. Bartenders mix up well executed classics and bespoke cocktails like a bourbon spiked colada and a s’mores inspired whiskey cocktail known as the "Campfire Chat." Enjoy cocktails in the bustling tasting room or take them outside to Bluebird’s street facing patio.

