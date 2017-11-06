Phoenixville, Chesco is just one stop away

Philadelphia’s central location on I-95 means that both New York and Baltimore are a quick, 100 mile trip. But within that very same 100-mile radius are plenty of weekend away-worthy escapes ideal for fall vacationing.

This week we’re making the quick commute to Phoenixville, Chester County, a former industrial town with a booming main street that’s ripe for a beer, wine and spirits crawl.



Drive Time: No one loves driving on I-76, but in just about an hour, all of that Schuylkill traffic will be a mere memory, especially with a drink in hand.

Where to Stay: Although it might be a relatively quick trip back to the city, parking the car and having a home base is a much more appealing option than heading back home after a full day. There are a few hotel options in nearby King of Prussia, but opt for a cozy, walkable AirBnb for an optimal Phoenixville overnight. This townhouse, originally built to house factory workers, has been lovingly rehabbed into a two bedroom, three-floor haven for up to five guests for $115 a night.

What to Do: Bridge Street, Phoenixville’s main drag, is lined with breweries, distilleries and wine bars, serving primarily Pennsylvania-made pours. Kick off the crawl at graffiti covered Root Down Brewing for a few five-ounce samples before heading around the corner to hitting the bar at Stable 12 for a flight of house brews. If you’re game, Crowded Castle offers beer pong tables alongside its 13-beer line-up. Those in the market for something more post grad than collegiate can sip wines from Sand Castle vineyards at Taste.

Where to Eat: Expertly made Neapolitan pies are what it’s all about at Vecchia Pizzeria, a BYO with a simple menu and dedication to the craft of pizza making. Somewhere between personal and sharable, the 12-inch pizzas here are quickly cooked in a custom built, wood-fired oven and finished with top notch imports like fiore de latte mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes.

Where’s the Nightlife: One option is rounding out the day’s bar crawl with a visit to Bluebird Distilling, a spacious tasting room and cocktail bar that makes good use of the company’s line of spirits. Bartenders mix up well executed classics and bespoke cocktails like a bourbon spiked colada and a s’mores inspired whiskey cocktail known as the "Campfire Chat." Enjoy cocktails in the bustling tasting room or take them outside to Bluebird’s street facing patio.