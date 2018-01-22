PA distillery releases whiskey inspired by Punxsutawney Phil

Every Feb. 2, an elaborate Groundhog Day celebration takes place at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.



Tens of thousands of visitors show up for the event each year, waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to predict the weather. If the famous groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.



To celebrate Groundhog Day 2018, Wigle Whiskey, a small-batch whiskey distillery in Pittsburgh, released a special rye whiskey called Phil's Shadow.

If you want the liquor, you'll have to travel. A limited number of bottles are being sold at Wigle locations in Pittsburgh and on Friday, Feb. 2, around 200 bottles will be available in Punxsutawney.

Not up for a road trip?

You can still drink to the quirky holiday at home with "The Punxsutawney." Wigle concocted a recipe for an easy-to-make Groundhog Day cocktail – and it's much better than sweet vermouth on the rocks with a twist.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of Wigle Whiskey's Phil's Shadow (or a whiskey of your choice)

• 0.5 ounces of maple simple syrup (made by combining equal parts maple syrup and water)

• 3 dashes of bitters

Instructions:

1. Fill a 9-ounce rocks glass with whiskey, maple simple syrup and bitters. Stir to combine.

2. Fill glass with ice. Stir cocktail in ice to chill.

3. Garnish with an orange peel and enjoy.