January 22, 2018

PA distillery releases whiskey inspired by Punxsutawney Phil

If the famous groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Whiskey
Phil's Shadow whiskey Courtesy of Wigle Whiskey/PhillyVoice

Wigle Whiskey's Phil's Shadow whiskey.

Every Feb. 2, an elaborate Groundhog Day celebration takes place at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.

Tens of thousands of visitors show up for the event each year, waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to predict the weather. If the famous groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.

To celebrate Groundhog Day 2018, Wigle Whiskey, a small-batch whiskey distillery in Pittsburgh, released a special rye whiskey called Phil's Shadow.

RELATED: Party for the Market takes on special importance as Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market turns 125

If you want the liquor, you'll have to travel. A limited number of bottles are being sold at Wigle locations in Pittsburgh and on Friday, Feb. 2, around 200 bottles will be available in Punxsutawney.

Not up for a road trip?

You can still drink to the quirky holiday at home with "The Punxsutawney." Wigle concocted a recipe for an easy-to-make Groundhog Day cocktail – and it's much better than sweet vermouth on the rocks with a twist.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of Wigle Whiskey's Phil's Shadow (or a whiskey of your choice)
• 0.5 ounces  of maple simple syrup (made by combining equal parts maple syrup and water)
• 3 dashes of bitters

Instructions:

1. Fill a 9-ounce rocks glass with whiskey, maple simple syrup and bitters. Stir to combine.
2. Fill glass with ice. Stir cocktail in ice to chill.
3. Garnish with an orange peel and enjoy.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Whiskey Philadelphia Odd News Cocktails Groundhog Day Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game
012118ChrisLong

Investigations

Report: Before Bucks County killings, Sean Kratz investigated for attempted murder in Philly
09022017_Sean_Kratz

Celebrities

Pink, Questlove and other celebrities react to Eagles NFC Championship win
pink singer

Police

Hey Minnesota, the Eagles torched your Vikings and Philly didn't burn
Eagles victory

Parties

Party for the Market takes on special importance as Reading Terminal turns 125
Reading Terminal Market Sign

Eagles

How the NFC Champion Eagles (and their fans) celebrated the 38-7 beatdown of the Vikings
012118_Doug-win-Eagles_usat

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.