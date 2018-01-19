Party for the Market takes on special importance as Reading Terminal turns 125

Reading Terminal Market will host the eighth annual Party for the Market on Saturday, Feb. 24. More than 1,500 patrons are expected to attend the popular event. This year, the party will celebrate the market's 125th birthday.

To mark the occasion, the party will take attendees back in time to the year 1893, to experience a Victorian-era gala. It's a new theme for the event, but many of the evening's popular activities will remain.

There will be six live bands, a pop-up casino, a selfie photo station and a silent auction.

Items up-for-grabs include a Bruce Springsteen autographed guitar (one of only 25 worldwide), a golf adventure in Ireland, an autographed Beatles "Abby Road" album, a trip to Rome with a Papal Audience and Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z autographed sheet music.



As for food & drink, there will be four open bars with craft beers and distilled spirits, as well as hors d'oeuvres from nearly every market merchant.

General admission tickets are being sold at an early bird price of $150 (regularly $175) until Friday, Feb. 16. There are also Young Friend tickets available for $90, for those 21 to 35-years-old.

Saturday, Feb. 24

7:30-11:30 p.m. | $90-$175 per person

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

