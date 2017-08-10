People are flocking to this beautiful sunflower field that's a short road trip from Philly

Oh hey there, beautiful.

One man's plan to attract people to his business by way of flowers has worked. People across social media are checking out the field of sunflowers growing next to the Please Wash Me Carwash found at 1 Yingst Drive in Elverson, Pennsylvania, just before they wilt.

Rick Frey, 53, of Berks County, said he's been planting sunflowers in the adjacent field for about seven years to get some more eyes on his business, the Reading Eagle recently reported.

"When they round that turn and start coming up here, they don't know who our former president was, who our present president is, who our next president is going to be," Frey told the publication. "They don't care what the interest rate is, the price of gas, nothing. They pull up, they look out, they have one word: 'Wow.'"



Now, Frey's mission is more about giving back to the community, he told The Daily Local News. Thousands come to see the patch annually, NBC10 reported.

For those who can't make the hourlong trek from Philadelphia, the Please Wash Me Carwash regularly updates its Facebook page to give a glimpse of the field – here's what the massive field looked like just a day ago:

People on social media are taking the bait. Instagrammers, Tweeters and Facebookers alike shared a few of their favorite photos in the past week.





Feel like hitting it up? Plan your trip quickly. Frey says that the flowers will die as early as next week.



"We Truly had no idea this little Ol Sunflower Field in Elverson Pa would go VIRAL," the business shared in a Facebook post Tuesday. "This week has been insane to say the least and SO emotional. Rick and I are beyond Thankful and Touched by all your posts, comments and photos. Our Sunflowers are hanging tough, BUT they won't last long. They will become Goldfinch food soon. We invite you all to come out soon and Enjoy!! Thank You!"

Check out the Please Wash Me Carwash's Facebook page here.