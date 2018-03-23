Families invited to parade through the city during 87th Easter Promenade

The whole family can celebrate Easter together on Sunday, April 1, at the 87th annual Easter Promenade.

Thousands will fill the streets to participate in one of Philly's longest-running traditions.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best to parade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street to Headhouse Square. Go ahead and dress your pet up, too.



Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice This pup was dressed in a bunny onesie for the Easter Promenade.



At the end of the parade, David will announce "Best Dressed" winners on stage. Children, adults and animals can enter the contest. "Best Dressed Family," "Best Easter Bonnet" and "Best South Street Razzle Dazzle" are a few of the categories.

In addition to the fashion contest, there will be live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band, a bunny hop and photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail.



After the activities end, families can stick around the neighborhood to enjoy Easter brunch specials at local restaurants.

The Easter Promenade will begin at 12:30 p.m. It's free to attend.

Sunday, April 1

12:30-2 p.m. | Free to attend

Beginning at 500 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147