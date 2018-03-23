March 23, 2018

Families invited to parade through the city during 87th Easter Promenade

It's a long-standing tradition in Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter Family-Friendly
Easter Promenade Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's largest and oldest Easter celebration returns on Sunday, April 1, 2018 with the 87th Annual Easter Promenade.

The whole family can celebrate Easter together on Sunday, April 1, at the 87th annual Easter Promenade.

Thousands will fill the streets to participate in one of Philly's longest-running traditions.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best to parade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street to Headhouse Square. Go ahead and dress your pet up, too.

NoneCourtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

This pup was dressed in a bunny onesie for the Easter Promenade.

The leader of the pack will be Henri David, long-running master of ceremonies. 

At the end of the parade, David will announce "Best Dressed" winners on stage. Children, adults and animals can enter the contest. "Best Dressed Family," "Best Easter Bonnet" and "Best South Street Razzle Dazzle" are a few of the categories.

In addition to the fashion contest, there will be live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band, a bunny hop and photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail.

After the activities end, families can stick around the neighborhood to enjoy Easter brunch specials at local restaurants.

The Easter Promenade will begin at 12:30 p.m. It's free to attend.

87th Annual Easter Promenade

Sunday, April 1
12:30-2 p.m. | Free to attend
Beginning at 500 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

