Philadelphia Orchestra to perform soundtrack to one of the best movies from the '80s

It has mystery. It has drama. It has lots of powder-white wigs.

The 1984 film "Amadeus" was one of the best movies to come from the decade, taking home eight statuettes at the 57th Academy Awards.

It won best film, best director, best actor and best adapted screenplay, among others. Its soundtrack is one of the most popular classical music recordings of all time.

For three nights, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the soundtrack to "Amadeus" as the movie is shown on the big screen.

Attendees will hear excerpts from Mozart’s dazzling symphonies, serenades and piano concertos.



The movie tells the story of composer Antonio Salieri’s crippling envy of the more talented Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. While the plot is mostly fictionalized, it's vastly entertaining.

The movie-concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21-23 at Verizon Hall. Tickets start at $40 per person.

Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. | $40-$90 per person

Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St.