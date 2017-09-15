Performances Concerts
Amadeus Live Courtesy of the Philadelphia Orchestra/PhillyVoice

An image from "Amadeus."

September 15, 2017

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform soundtrack to one of the best movies from the '80s

It has mystery. It has drama. It has lots of powder-white wigs.

Performances Concerts Philadelphia Verizon Hall Center City Screenings Philadelphia Orchestra Movies Music
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

It has mystery. It has drama. It has lots of powder-white wigs.

The 1984 film "Amadeus" was one of the best movies to come from the decade, taking home eight statuettes at the 57th Academy Awards.

It won best film, best director, best actor and best adapted screenplay, among others. Its soundtrack is one of the most popular classical music recordings of all time.

For three nights, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the soundtrack to "Amadeus" as the movie is shown on the big screen.

RELATED: Fans of "S-Town" can get a behind-the-scenes look at the podcast's creation | Pennsylvania Ballet to perform "The Sleeping Beauty" | Enjoy one of Mozart's screwball comedies at Independence Mall

Attendees will hear excerpts from Mozart’s dazzling symphonies, serenades and piano concertos.

The movie tells the story of composer Antonio Salieri’s crippling envy of the more talented Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. While the plot is mostly fictionalized, it's vastly entertaining.

The movie-concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21-23 at Verizon Hall. Tickets start at $40 per person.

"Amadeus" Live

Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23
7 p.m. | $40-$90 per person
Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Colleges

03-100515_Temple_Carroll.jpg

Black Temple University students find banana left on their dorm door handle

Movies

Lititz red balloon

Pennsylvania teens go to jail for red balloon 'It' prank

Lists

04_071717_ShoreStock_Carroll.jpg

10 ways to drive New Jerseyans to distraction

Eagles

091317DougPederson

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.