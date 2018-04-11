April 11, 2018

Composer samples sounds of Pat’s Steaks, Eagles victory to create ‘Philadelphia Voices’

A "Cheesesteak Interlude" premiered at the Kimmel Center and Carnegie Hall.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Symphony
Stock_Carroll - Pat's Steaks Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pat's King of Steaks, 1237 E. Passyunk Ave.

Tuesday night New York’s Carnegie Hall was buzzing with the sound of someone asking for a cheesesteak with whiz (no onion) at Pat’s King of Steaks.

Composer Tod Machover debuted “Philadelphia Voices” last week during three performances at the Kimmel Center, ending the run with a New York debut at Carnegie Hall, joined by the Philadelphia Orchestra and a number of other locally-based music groups.

Machover’s is known for infusing technology in music; in his city symphonies, he samples different recordings of the towns to create the work. "Symphony in D," for example, honors Detroit with the sound of a Ford Engine.

Though Machover wanted to resist the obvious association of Philadelphia with cheesesteaks, the opportunity to record directly over a griddle at Pat’s could not be resisted.

“Not only did they let me put my microphone almost on the griddle when the cheesesteaks were sizzling, the cook tried to tell me that the cheesesteaks weren’t so bad for you,” Machover told NPR.

He also included sound from the Museum of the American Revolution and the heart at the Franklin Institute for the audio postcard. Machover spent months field recording and also had about 8,000 submissions from local Philadelphians to sift through, the New York Times reported.

In creating the symphony, Machover chose to include texts written by poets about Philadelphia, covering everything from its innovations to its struggles to its weird parking habits. The sound of the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII is also featured.

During editing, it was Machover’s audio from Pat’s that ended up more prominently featured than originally planned. Listen below for a preview of how the one-minute "Cheesesteak Interlude" sounded during rehearsal at the Kimmel Center, and check out why Machover decided to feature the famous sandwich so prominently.



051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Symphony Philadelphia Philadelphia Orchestra New York Kimmel Center

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

How Chase Utley inspired local cancer survivor (and Dodgers prospect) Devin Smeltzer, both on and off the field
041018_Smeltzer-Utley-1

Courts

Prosecutors move to seize Kauffman's $1M luxury condo in Philly
04092018_Kauffman_Condo

TV Shows

HBO hosting advance screening of "Westworld" season 2 in Philly
Westworld

Sixers

Ben Simmons deserves to call himself Rookie of the Year, because he's in a class by himself
041018-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season
Independence Beer Garden

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Dodging tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? You could be charged with a felony
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.