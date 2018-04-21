April 21, 2018

Missing Philadelphia woman reportedly found dead in Monroe County

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Missing People
Nicole Murray Source/GoFundMe

Nicole Murray, 24, of Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia woman who was reported missing in December was found dead Friday behind a mobile home in Monroe County, according to authorities.

Philadelphia police and Pocono Mountain Regional Police began looking for Nicole Murray, 24, after reports surfaced that she may be in either area at the start of the new year.

Investigators said she was brought to the Long Pond area around Dec. 26 and was last seen on Jan. 3. All of her personal belongings, including her cell phone, were left behind in Long Pond.

Murray told her mother she was going to the Poconos with a man known only as "Bob," according to a GoFundMe page the family set up to hire a private investigator. On Jan. 7, "Bob" allegedly used Murray's cell phone to call her mother and tell her Nicole had left the Poconos on foot.

The last contact with Murray came on Jan. 3 when she called to ask a friend to pick her up from the Poconos.

Murray's body was found Friday afternoon on a property Tunkhannock Township, according to LehighValleyLive. Police said the mobile home was unoccupied.

Investigator's said Murray's death is considered suspicious. They did not reveal who discovered her body ahead of an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

Murray would have turned 25 next weekend.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Nicole Murray is urged to call Detective Venneman at the Pocono Moutain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400 or Detective Flynn at the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-9852.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Missing People Monroe County Crime Police Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2018 schedule
041918CarsonWentz

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.