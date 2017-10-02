Eagles NFL
Philip Rivers: Sunday's loss to Eagles 'not a home game' Mark J. Terrill/AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (No. 17) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, California.

October 02, 2017

Philip Rivers: Sunday's loss to Eagles 'not a home game'

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Eagles fans invaded the Chargers' temporary, relocated home in Carson, California, on Sunday, turning it into what Jason Peters equated to essentially a road game for the home team.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't disagree.

The longtime Bolts signal caller, who spent the last 13 seasons playing in San Diego before the team relocated to Los Angeles this offseason, certainly noticed the thousands of Birds fans in the stands. Per The San Diego Union-Tribune:

“It’s certainly not ideal,” he said. “I don’t think it compares with other teams having three straight home games. It’s tough.”

“I appreciate the Chargers fans that were here,” Rivers said. “And I don’t want to insult the ones that aren’t. Who am I to say how they should spend an afternoon? It’s just not a home game.”

During the Eagles' 26-24 win at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, a soccer stadium, most of the cheering was in support of Philly, and looking out into the bleachers revealed a sea of green.

The Eagles even got a little dig in on social media.

I think it's safe to say that, so far, Los Angeles doesn't seem to care too much about the Chargers. And if a 70,000-seat, $2.6 billion stadium is what's needed to spur interest in the Bolts and also relocated Rams, it won't be until 2020 that anyone does actually show some interest.

Daniel Craig

