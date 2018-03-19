March 19, 2018

Philly chosen as potential host city for 2026 World Cup

United States, Mexico and Canada joining forces in bid international soccer tournament

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Soccer World Cup
Lincoln Financial Field Soccer Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

General view of Lincoln Financial Field before a game between Costa Rica and Panama.

Philadelphia has been selected as one of 23 cities to be included in a bid to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America.

Before making the short list, Philly had been among of 44 cities under consideration for the bid, which would bring the quadrennial sporting event to sites in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

FIFA's requirements are that cities hosting games have stadiums with the capacities to hold at least 40,000 people. Lincoln Financial Field's capacity is 69,328 and has frequently been used for soccer matches in addition to its main role as home turf for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While 23 cities will be part of the bid that's being submitted Friday, only 12 will get chosen as host cities. Here are the other cities that made the cut, via the Boston Globe:

UNITED STATES

• Foxborough, Massachusetts
• Atlanta, Georgia
• Cincinnati, Ohio
• Denver, Colorado
• East Rutherford, New Jersey
• Arlington, Texas
• Houston, Texas
• Inglewood or Pasadena, California
• Santa Clara, California
• Kansas City, Missouri
• Baltimore, Maryland
• Landover, Maryland
• Miami, Florida
• Nashville, Tennessee
• Orlando, Florida
• Seattle, Washington

MEXICO

• Guadalajara,
• Mexico City 
• Monterrey

CANADA

• Edmonton
• Montreal
• Toronto

Morocco also is making a bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Members of FIFA Congress are scheduled to pick the winner on June 13 in Moscow.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Soccer World Cup Philadelphia Canada United States Mexico

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles will open against the Vikings Week 1 in 2018
031818EaglesFans

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Eagles

The Eagles' five biggest offseason needs, updated
031718ZachErtz

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.