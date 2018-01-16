January 16, 2018

Philly coffee shop unveils ‘Sh*thole blend’ to fundraise for local immigrants

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Coffee Politics
01092018_Trump_anthem_USAT Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump sings the national anthem before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s been less than a week since President Donald Trump’s infamous “sh*thole countries” comment took over headlines, but one Philadelphia coffee shop has acted fast to use the president’s words for the benefit of others.

Herman’s Coffee, a small batch coffee roaster in Pennsport, announced the release of its S&#@Hole Blend Coffee Monday to coincide with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Our enigmatic president, Donald Trump, may not want immigrants from the ‘sh*thole’ countries of the world, but we at Herman’s like to embrace all people,” reads the product description.

“We also happen to think some of these ‘shithole’ countries produce some excellent coffee, so much so that we decided to honor Donald and roast a welcoming blend of coffees from these countries (Ethiopia and El Salvador to be precise) and use it to raise money for Haitian Relief.”

Five dollars from every purchase (blends are $18 a bag) will go to Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians, which helps immigrants transition to life in the U.S. Orders (available only online) will begin shipping the week of Jan. 22, or can be picked up at the shop.

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

