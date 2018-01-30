Philly court clerk fired for asking Meek Mill to help pay son's college tuition

A Philadelphia court clerk has been fired after slipping a note to Meek Mill during the rapper's sentencing hearing, asking him for money to help pay for her son's college tuition, according to a report.

Wanda Chavarria was dismissed following a TMZ report on Friday that she had written the two-paragraph note to Mill and handed it to him during one of the musician' s court hearings in November 2017 – the same hearing during which Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation stemming from a gun and drug conviction for a decade-old incident.

The note asked Mill to donate money in an effort to allow her son to attend his final semester at Virginia Commonwealth University.



TMZ first reported Chavarria's firing on Tuesday.

"This will probably be my son's last semester at VCU if the tuition isn't paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or co-sign a loan for my son," the letter stated. "Anything you can do is much appreciated."

Chavarria confirmed to TMZ last week that she did slip the note to Mill, whose birth name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

She told the site she thought Mill would do her the favor because they're both from Philadelphia. Mill did not give her money, but her son has stayed in school and will graduate in May, she said.

Mill's sentencing sparked fierce criticism and a rally outside City Hall, with celebrities, activists and fans in attendance saying the North Philly-born rapper got a raw deal from Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley.

Brinkley has since found herself under fire for her past conduct with Mill, with his lawyers claiming she overstepped her judicial bounds multiple times. On one occasion, Brinkley allegedly tried to persuade Mill to do business with an associate of hers during a closed hearing in her chambers, an offer he refused.

Mills attorney's have argued that refusal may have contributed to what they allege is the bias Brinkley has displayed against Mill in his case and may have influenced his sentence.

Brinkley recently was ordered to release documents that could give credibility to the defense's theory.

Mill, 30, remains behind bars under minimum security at a state prison in Chester.